'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman throws subtle shade at Bronwyn Newport in a recent TikTok

RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman claps back at Bronwyn Newport by donning her limited-edition Saint Laurent fur coat

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Britani Bateman lit up social media over Thanksgiving weekend with her active presence, delivering a hilarious moment that had fans buzzing. In a recent TikTok, Britani seems to be sporting the iconic red, heart-shaped Saint Laurent fur jacket famously worn by Bronwyn Newport in a memorable episode of the Bravo show.

Interestingly, Britani had previously thrown shade at the extravagant coat, dismissing it as a "costume" when she first saw Bronwyn wearing it. Bronwyn, visibly offended, clapped back, saying, "This is Saint Laurent. There are three of them: I have one, Rihanna has one, and one is in a museum." Now, Britani appears to be subtly shading Bronwyn in return. In her TikTok, set to a cheeky soundtrack with lyrics like "I mean, sure, a normal person probably would've let that go," Britani dons sunglasses and struts confidently in the fur jacket. She steps forward dramatically, revealing she’s in a sleek Yves Saint Laurent showroom. While the clip humorously targets Bronwyn's fashion sense, it also challenges her claim of exclusivity.

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman dons Bronwyn Newport's iconic red heart-shaped Saint Laurent fur jacket (Tiktok/@britanibateman)

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman accuses Bronwyn Newport of marrying Todd Bradley for money

During the October 9 episode of 'RHOSLC', Bravo newcomers Bronwyn and Britani clashed over their relationships. Bronwyn questioned whether Britani was only interested in her partner because of his last name, prompting Britani to fire back by asking if Bronwyn was with Todd Bradley for his money. Interestingly, Todd is 26 years older than Bronwyn.

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman called Bronwyn Newport's fur coat a "costume" (Bravotv)

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport responds to Britani Bateman's shady tweet

The heated exchange on the October 9 episode of 'RHOSLC' sparked Britani's infamous tweet, where she claimed she "just asked what everyone was thinking." In response, Bronwyn addressed the shady tweet in a lengthy Instagram Stories post.

“Tried it in Milwaukee and trying it again on Twitter?!? But not with the guts to tag me,” Bronwyn began. She elaborated that Britani spent most of her time during filming discussing her relationship issues. “Her friends sitting next to me both said FIRST and often it was the Osmond connection she liked. I, shocked that could ever be the case, asked is it really,” Bronwyn explained. “Messy, sure. But also a chance for her to clear it up.”

Bronwyn also alleged that Britani deflected the situation by bringing up her marriage—an issue Bronwyn claims they had never discussed before. “I answered her questions because I can. I can speak in depth about what I love about my husband,” she continued. “I’m sure this will earn me another foolish comment from her, but no amount of them is going to do what she hopes,” Bronwyn concluded.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport addresses gold digger claims (Bravo)

Do Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley have a prenup?

Notably, Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley do not have a prenup. Shedding light on that decision, Bronwyn said, "When I met Todd, I was working in finance myself. And if Todd and I got divorced tomorrow, I would not have access to most of the stuff Todd has, because Todd and I are genuinely in a real relationship that does include a physical attraction, it includes a mental attraction, and it includes best friendship. She added, "And I wouldn't take Todd to the cleaners, which is why we don't have a prenup."