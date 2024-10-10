'RHOSLC' newbie Britani Bateman's desperate romance with Jared Osmond gives out that peculiar vibe

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman is making waves with her complicated relationship with Mormon celebrity Donny Osmond's cousin, Jared Osmond. Their on-again, off-again romance has been anything but smooth, recently marred by scandal when Jared was caught cheating.

Instead of breaking free from the tumult, Britani has been staunchly defending him, raising eyebrows among fans and cast members alike. Britani has recently sparked discussions if her loyalty stems from genuine feelings or if it's a strategic move to maintain her connection with the influential Osmond family.

Britani was advised to break up with Jared but she chose to stay stirring speculations about whether she might be leaning into clout chasing rather than prioritizing her own well-being. Jared has openly confessed to shouldering Britani’s financial needs, raising eyebrows about her seemingly desperate desire to be with him, leaving some to wonder if she’s channeling her inner gold digger.

Did 'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman lie about her relationship with Jared Osmond?

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman appears to be spinning a web of lies about her relationship with Jared Osmond. She portrays him as uninterested, claiming he suggested calling her best friend, but it seems she’s more focused on staying relevant on Bravo by leveraging their drama.

Moreover, Britani’s storyline revolves almost entirely around Jared, who insists he’s been faithful. He’s called her out for stirring drama unnecessarily, claiming she often acts like a frightened child, anxious that he might never propose.

'RHOSLC' newbie Britani Bateman calls Bronwyn Newport a gold digger

'RHOSLC' stars rallied around Britani Bateman during her heartbreak, urging her to leave Jared Osmond after his betrayal. Instead of expressing gratitude, Britani shocked everyone by accusing her co-star Bronwyn Newport of being a gold digger, alleging she married a 26-year-old man solely for his wealth.

Bronwyn, however, didn’t shy away from the topic, asserting that she was an independent woman when she met her husband, Todd. She clarified that she wouldn't have access to any of Todd's belongings after their divorce. Bronwyn described her relationship with Todd as genuine, highlighting both a physical and mental attraction.

