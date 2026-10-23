Is ‘Nobody Wants This’ coming back for Season 4? Netflix rom-com still has unfinished business

Joanne and Noah are married in the eyes of God, but they still need to break the news to their families, who remain at odds

When ‘Nobody Wants This’ debuted on September 26, 2024, an agnostic podcaster and a newly single Rabbi fell for each other despite coming from completely different worlds. Two seasons later, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) moved in together and got engaged. In the Season 3 finale, they finally tied the knot at a Malibu beach. Joanne finished her conversion at the mikveh, and Noah asked Rabbi Eden (Sarah Silverman) to officiate right there, with a ketubah (Jewish wedding contract) in the trunk of her car. The episode closed with Eden starting the ceremony and fans wondering if Netflix would renew the rom-com for Season 4.

A still from ‘Nobody Wants This’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Katrina Marcinowski)

All 10 episodes of Season 3 dropped on October 22, and Netflix has not announced a fourth season yet. Notably, the streamer has been quick before, suggesting an announcement could come in the near future. The platform renewed the show for Season 3 on November 4, 2025, 12 days after Season 2 debuted on October 23, 2025. Season 2 was ordered on October 10, 2024, about two weeks after the debut, and that announcement brought in Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan as showrunners, with creator Erin Foster still on board as an executive producer. Meanwhile, Foster confirmed to Netflix's Tudum that the couple is married, and Konner said the marriage is "in the eyes of God" for now, "but not in the eyes of anyone else yet." Moreover, Kaplan said the writers wanted to give Joanne and Noah room to settle into their relationship after Season 2’s ups and downs, and Foster said the team would rather not make up false obstacles for them.

The Season 3 finale also left viewers with several questions surrounding Noah’s brother, Sasha (Timothy Simons). His estranged wife Esther (Jackie Tohn) learned that he slept with Joanne’s sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) during their New York trip in Episode 7. Additionally, Morgan learned that Sasha was with Esther the day before Joanne’s mikvah. Sasha turned down a romantic future with Morgan when she left him in New York, but carried her around Malibu when her ankle was hurt. Joanne and Morgan’s mother, Lynn (Stephanie Faracy), was the one who revealed the secret.

Morgan and Sasha in ‘Nobody Wants This’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Esther had also been dating her rich client Julian (Steven Weber), and the two defined their relationship in Episode 8. The finale did not reveal if Julian knows about her night with Sasha, who is still technically her husband. Earlier in the season, Bina (Tovah Feldshuh), Noah and Sasha's mother, let Joanne wear a family heirloom tiara. She ended the season by telling Lynn she has no more sons for her daughters to corrupt. All three seasons of ‘Nobody Wants This’ are available on Netflix.