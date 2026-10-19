Why did Morrey Eglin leave ‘Love Is Blind’? Season 11 star explains why he walked away

After Sarah revealed about having strong feelings for someone else, Morrey made the crucial decision.

Netflix dropped ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11’s first batch of episodes and revealed the engaged couples. During the first phase of the experiment, viewers saw many singles find multiple potential partners. However, not all of them work out, as their partner might have a strong connection with someone else. One such case was Morrey Eglin, 32, an entrepreneur. Initially, Morrey found Sarah to be his strong connection since their second pod date. His other connections were Erika and Benita. However, he soon realized he wanted to continue exploring his connection with Sarah only. When he told her the same, she replied that she had strong feelings for someone else. As a result, Morrey decided to leave the experiment during the pods phase itself.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Sarah (Image Source: Netflix)

He recalled his decision and shared, “I really sat down and thought about it, and it was just her (Sarah) for me. I’d already chosen (Sarah). I really liked Erika, but I had made my decision.” He added, “I liked other people, but nothing was ever close to as strong as it was with (Sarah) for me. I fell for her very, very hard. I want the best for her. I have zero hard feelings at all.” He also told Tudum that, in the past, he could have faked his connection with another connection and also would have proposed to her. However, during the blind dates phase, pretending was not an option for him. “I learned a lot from her in that experience, and I’ve taken some things with me. It’s really helped me grow,” shared Morrey.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Benita (Image Source: Netflix)

As for Benita, Morrey felt that she “moved way too fast, way too soon.” In the first episode of the social experiment, Benita told him that she was putting all her eggs in one basket, his. She told him, “I don’t want to waste anyone’s time. When you know, you know. Because I feel like I can fall in love with you. I have not been able to stop thinking about you.” As Benita confessed her feelings, Morrey had quite a reaction, which later became a topic of discussion. Still in denial, he asked Benita whether she liked him just for his voice. But she was sure that she liked him. Later, he referred to her confession as getting “love bombed.”

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Morrey's reaction to Benita's confession (Image Source: Netflix)

In an exclusive interview with Swoon, Morrey shared his thoughts on Benita’s confession, “It was pretty early. The one thing I’d say with Benita, though, is I think she deserves a little grace.” He added, “Not going through the experiment, people don’t understand the emotions there are really heightened. So it’s kind of like dating on steroids, right? Where everything’s accelerated, it’s quicker, and their emotions are higher. So the one thing I’d say is, I’d give Benita a little grace.” As for Sarah, she got engaged to John, and the two moved to the next phase of the social experiment. Fans can stream ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 on Netflix.