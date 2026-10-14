Are Jax and Stew still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple’s status after awkward reveal

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11, which features singles from Boston, released five episodes on Netflix on October 14

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 premiered with five episodes, introducing viewers to a group of Boston singles as they began their blind dating journey. One of the contestants, Jax, 31, an entrepreneur, formed a connection with Scott (Stew), 38, a retired professional baseball player. The two bonded over their lifestyles, finances, and future goals. However, despite their shared interests, things didn’t quite work out after their first face-to-face meeting. As viewers know, participants in the social experiment meet their partners in person only after getting engaged. During Jax and Stew’s first reveal, their connection hit an unexpected roadblock.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Stew in the pods (Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)

Before meeting face-to-face, Jax and Stew agreed not to say “I love you” prematurely or kiss during their reveal, unlike many other couples on the show. “That just made me feel comfortable again to be like, 'OK, this guy gets it,'” noted Jax. “I just feel like I’m talking to a friend,” she said. Shockingly, Jax talked to the production team after the reveal and decided to leave the experiment. However, looking back, she noted, “What I felt was real at that time. The good and unfortunately the bad was real too, and it had nothing to do with him or his looks. It was the moment, and it was way too much for me.” She also admitted that she could have “handled it better.” Later, Stew learned that Jax had left without saying goodbye. Although the two appear to have gone their separate ways on the show, future episodes and interviews may delve deeper into where they stand today.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Jax in the pods (Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)

Reflecting on their reveal, Jax told Tudum, “It was weird. I would’ve hoped that he was up all night writing, but it felt like he was just winging it.” She also pointed out that Stew’s words felt “disconnected” from her and felt like “some ‘superficial checklist’ rather than something from the heart.” The ‘Love Is Blind’ star added, “I was bummed, and I couldn’t comprehend it at the time, because you want to be happy.”

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Stew and Jax's first reveal (Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)

As for Stew, for him the proposal was “a leap of faith.” Sharing his side of the story, he said, “I wasn't like, ‘This is it. This is the one.’ It was more about, ‘This has been such a trip, and everything about you is a green light so far. I’d be crazy not to follow this through and take that next step and see where it leads.’” After seeing Stew, Jax felt as if she didn’t recognize him. “He just seemed really cocky in a way, and I was like, ‘OK, this is not what I was expecting.’ He was like, ‘So what do you think about me?’ It felt douchey.” Stew noted that despite their reveal being "incredibly awkward," he would not fault her.