Zack Snyder teases first look at jungle thriller ‘The Last Photograph’ — and it’s nothing like ‘Rebel Moon’

Zack Snyder swaps galaxies for the Amazon in his gritty new thriller ‘The Last Photograph’

Zack Snyder is heading deep into the wild for his next cinematic adventure. The filmmaker, best known for his stylized action epics like ‘300,’ ‘Man of Steel,’ and Netflix’s ‘Rebel Moon’ duology, has just unveiled the first behind-the-scenes glimpse of his long-awaited project, ‘The Last Photograph.’ And from the looks of it, Snyder’s trading intergalactic spectacle for something far more grounded and hauntingly human. The director shared the image on Instagram, giving fans a rare peek at the film’s gritty jungle setting. The photo captures Snyder in action.

He's crouched on a small box behind the camera as he frames an intense scene featuring two mud-covered actors in the depths of the Amazon rainforest. “All you really need to make a movie is a box, a camera, and the Amazon,” he wrote in the caption, perfectly summing up the film’s stripped-down, back-to-basics spirit. ‘The Last Photograph’ has been a long-gestating passion project for Snyder, one that dates back to the mid-2000s. The film was finally greenlit in August 2025, with ‘Rebel Moon’ stars Stuart Martin and Fra Fee reuniting with Snyder for the new thriller, as per ScreenRant.

The project also reunites the director with screenwriter Kurt Johnstad, who previously collaborated with him on ‘Rebel Moon’ and ‘300.’ Set in the rugged landscapes of South America, ‘The Last Photograph’ tells the story of a former DEA agent who embarks on a perilous journey into the mountains to rescue his niece and nephew after their parents are brutally murdered. Along the way, he teams up with a war photographer who witnessed the killers firsthand. But as they delve deeper into the jungle, the line between reality and nightmare begins to blur.

For Snyder, the project marks a major creative shift. After the heavy CGI and sprawling world-building of ‘Rebel Moon,’ the director seems ready to explore something more grounded. Despite its lukewarm critical reception, earning just 22% and 16% on Rotten Tomatoes for its two installments, the Netflix saga drew huge viewership. However, ‘The Last Photograph’ appears to signal a return to raw emotion and character-driven storytelling. The film’s premise suggests an atmospheric, slow-burn thriller focused less on visual excess and more on psychological depth.

Interestingly, ‘The Last Photograph’ once had an entirely different life. Back in 2011, the film was reportedly set to star Christian Bale and Sean Penn, but the project stalled in development hell. Now, with Snyder finally realizing his long-time vision, it seems the director is eager to prove that his filmmaking skills extends beyond the realm of high-concept fantasy and superhero mythmaking. While no official studio partner has been announced yet, the buzz surrounding Snyder’s Instagram reveal has fans intrigued by what could be his most personal film to date.