Jessica Chastain's Netflix thriller 'Heartland' finally sets release date

The Oscar winner plays a former country music star pulled back into Nashville after her rising-star niece vanishes.

Jessica Chastain is heading into Nashville’s country music scene for Netflix, where the spotlight sits alongside a missing-person mystery. The streamer has released the first look at 'Heartland,' which casts the Academy Award winner as Misty Jones, a former country star who left fame behind. Her return begins when her niece, an emerging musician, disappears. The movie also places Chastain back in a country music setting after she played Tammy Wynette opposite Michael Shannon in Showtime’s 'George & Tammy.'

Netflix announced that 'Heartland' will begin streaming on November 13. Its official logline reads, "Former country megastar Misty Jones comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her niece, a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville’s seedy underbelly. Misty’s search uncovers a murky side of the city where no one, herself included, is who they seem. The setup puts Misty at the center of both the investigation and the secrets that surface as she searches for Charlie." Netflix describes the film as "a musical journey through the dark."

Jessica Chastain as Misty Jones and Jennifer Nettles as Winnie Jo Lean perform together in ‘Heartland’ (Image Source: Netflix/Tudum)

Shana Feste, who wrote and directed the 2010 country music drama 'Country Strong,' also wrote and directed 'Heartland.' Her earlier film also followed artists inside the country music industry, though the new project uses that setting for a disappearance story. The first-look images move between concert stages, backstage spaces, a small music venue, and a dimly lit bar. Netflix has not revealed what happened to Charlie or how the other characters connect to her disappearance.

Country singer-songwriter Carter Faith makes her acting debut as Charlie Heart, Misty’s niece. Garrett Hedlund plays Roy Combs, while Ross Lynch appears as Jace, and Jennifer Nettles plays Winnie Jo Lean. John Hawkes rounds out the cast announced by Netflix as Clark. Hedlund previously appeared in Netflix’s 'Triple Frontier,' while Lynch starred in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and Nettles appeared in 'The Righteous Gemstones.' Hawkes is known for films including 'Winter’s Bone' and 'The Sessions.'

Carter Faith as Charlie Heart backstage in ‘Heartland’ (Image Source: Netflix/Tudum)

The images show several of the characters performing or moving through Nashville’s music scene, but their relationships to Misty and Charlie remain under wraps. 'Heartland' is one of two films featuring Chastain this fall. She will also appear in the horror movie 'Other Mommy,' which is scheduled for release in theaters on October 9. Netflix has not released a trailer for 'Heartland,' making the new photographs and plot details the first official preview of Feste’s film.