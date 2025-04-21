Howie Mandel made a ‘rude’ joke about Simon Cowell’s bike accident and it had ‘AGT’ fans fuming

While the UniCircle Flow group impressed on ‘AGT,’ Howie Mandel’s repeated jabs at Simon Cowell’s bike injury didn’t sit well with fans

'America's Got Talent' judge Howie Mandel once faced heavy criticism for joking about fellow judge Simon Cowell's bike accident! Eeks! Talk about awkward. During an episode of the NBC talent competition, Japanese group UniCircle Flow amazed the judges with their energetic routine. Throughout their act, the dance group consisting of nearly 20 members showcased a series of intricate moves with a high level of technical skill. While Mandel was taken aback by the jaw-dropping performance, according to a report by The US Sun, he poked fun at Cowell and playfully remarked, “Simon, does seeing bikes scare you?”

However, Cowell quipped, "Well, now that you mention it…” before cracking a smile. While UniCircle Flow's act ended, Mandel just couldn't seem to stop bringing up one topic: Cowell's bike crash. He told the group, “You guys were terrific. And wow, even with one wheel, what a great example you are to Simon, showing him how to balance. I don’t know if you know what happened to him, but that was with two wheels and no dancing at all.”

Cowell seemed unamused by Mandel's comment and didn't pay attention to it, instead, he focused on giving his feedback on the group's performance. "It was amazing and one of the most unique acts we’ve seen on America's Got Talent over the years. I am absolutely blown away by this. It was sensational. Best audition of the day,” Cowell shared at that time. On the other hand, Heidi Klum also gushed over the group's performance and said, "I loved it too. I love the choreography. You were all so in sync and so fast too. It was absolutely incredible."

However, the viewers of the NBC talent competition slammed Mandel for giving a hard time to Cowell. One social media user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Why Howie brought up Simon accident ..rude.. glad you are back.Simon." Followed by a second user who penned, "I feel like as long as any motorcycle, bike, unicycle, etc. acts are on this season, Howie will NOT let Simon live that down. #AGT." Under the YouTube comment section, one said, "This is so insensitive... not even funny." Another added, "Do better, Howie!"

For those of you who are unaware, let us share with you, Cowell suffered a serious back injury in August 2020 while trying out his electric bike in the courtyard of his house in Malibu, California. During a chat with Today’s Jason Kennedy in an interview with fellow 'AGT' stars, Cowell shed light on his horrific bike accident. “It was painful, it wasn’t great. However, I was so unfit before the accident. I didn’t know how unfit I was until I had to do all this stuff afterwards. And I’m like, ‘My God.’ Things like that, I believe, happened for a reason," Cowell explained.

Despite the accident, Cowell still has a passion for riding bikes. “I’m still gonna stay on my bike. I’m obsessed with these things," Cowell shared. Following his accident, Cowell underwent a six-hour-long surgery. In a separate interview with Extra in February 2021, Cowell stated that he escaped a worse fate. “It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t (have) been able to walk," Cowell noted.