Simon Cowell finally explains why he left ‘American Idol’ — and it’s not the reason you’ve always heard

"And why isn't a 35-year-old as great as an 18-year-old? It just got to the point where this is not real," Simon Cowell spoke about 'American Idol' during an interview.

Simon Cowell has always been one of the most polarizing TV personalities, where viewers either love him or dislike him to the core. But no matter how people feel about Cowell, there's no denying his impact on reality TV is unmatched. Cowell is currently making headlines as a judge on 'America’s Got Talent,' but there was a time when he was both a fan favorite and the most feared judge on 'American Idol.' While 'American Idol' is now being criticized for its softer and less critical tone, many believe the show lost some of its spark after Cowell’s exit.

Simon Cowell attends 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Cowell, who judged 'American Idol' from 2002 to 2010, was also the creative force behind 'America's Got Talent' and 'The X Factor' in the UK. Cowell then shifted his focus to launching those shows in the US after 'American Idol's' success, and for that he bid farewell to the singing reality show. At the time, he cited his focus on these new ventures, especially 'The X Factor,' as the reason for leaving 'American Idol,' though it now appears there may have been other factors behind his decision, as per American Songwriter.

Cowell revealed in a 2019 interview with Hollywood Life that age restrictions on 'American Idol' were a major reason he left the show. "How can you say, 'You can't be a star [because of your age]?'" Cowell questioned. "And why isn't a 35-year-old as great as an 18-year-old? It just got to the point where this is not real, which is why I moved on." At that time, 'American Idol' limited contestants to ages 16 to 24, later raising the cap to 28.

Unfortunately, following Cowell's departure, 'American Idol' lost its charm, and he played a key role in its downfall. Cowell's sharp wit, brutally honest critiques, and undeniable music industry insight were essential to the show's success during its first nine seasons. Undoubtedly, Cowell was the secret sauce that kept viewers coming back, as reported by Vulture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

However, Cowell's exit disrupted the show's chemistry, especially following Paula Abdul’s departure and the misstep of adding a fourth judge. While replacements like Harry Connick Jr. and Nicki Minaj had their moments, they failed to replicate Cowell's unique presence. As one industry expert put it, audiences crave comfort, and losing familiar faces like Cowell and Abdul broke that continuity. Their departures sent a subtle but clear message to longtime fans that, "It's OK to stop watching."

Furthermore, American Idol’s decline wasn't just about Cowell’s exit, as internal missteps by executives also played a major role. Over the years, competing egos and constant changes (like adding a fourth judge, staging feuds like Mariah Carey vs. Nicki Minaj, or leaning too hard into 'White Guys with Guitars') also took away at what made the show special.

Still, despite dwindling ratings, Idol was far from a failure when Fox decided to cancel it. It was still pulling in 9.5 million same-day viewers weekly, second only to 'Empire' on the network, though nowhere near its peak of 30.5 million in 2005–2006. Canceling may have seemed like a clean exit, but there’s an argument that Fox acted too soon. Creator Simon Fuller was already talking about a reboot, hinting that 'American Idol' might just return in a new, more tech-savvy form, maybe even as 'Snapchat Idol' in virtual reality.