From the classroom to the big stage — Leo High School choir stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges

Taking the stage, these 22 students and their director mesmerised every person present in the theater, including the judges.

Leo High School choir was one of the most intriguing auditions ‘America’s Got Talent’ saw this season. Taking the stage, these 22 students and their director mesmerised every person present in the theater, including the judges. Before Mel B gave the auditioners the stage to perform, the choir’s members shared that if they win the million-dollar cash prize, they would use it for their college fees. In response, Simon Cowell made a quick calculation and stated, “48,000 each.”

The group's audition included a lot of effort not only from the members but also from the ‘AGT’ crew, who had to fit mics on everyone. Soon, the director of the choir, LaDonna Hill, took her place near the judges so that she could instruct her students. She had a firm handshake with Cowell and also interacted with the other judges. The school principal, Shaka Rawls, was also seen present amongst the audience, cheering as the all-boys choir performed a rendition of The Score’s ‘Born for This.’

The boys were seen grooving, getting ready for their track as they shook each other's hands, dancing, cheering the crowd, screaming, “Let’s go.” As they sang, “I was born for this, I know,” the energy grew on the sets. Their director made further hand gestures, seemingly asking for more power in the performance. Their stunning performance had the crowd on their feet, clapping and cheering for more. The boys moved from left to right as they sang and judge Sofia Vergara looked absolutely mesmerized by the performance.

Soon, one lead stepped forward holding the mic, while others harmonized along. And boy oh boy, this was nothing less than what we saw in Denzel Washington’s ‘Remember the Titans.’ The boys also tapped the floor hard with their feet, asking the audience to join. They urged, “Everybody on their feet.” As their performance concluded, the judges were forced to give them a standing ovation, with Terry Crews screaming his heart out. “I felt it was your song, and you were singing it from the heart,” Mel B stated. Meanwhile, Cowell provided his mic to the director, who shared, “I am extremely proud of them.” This had the boys on stage making hearts with their hands, saying, “We love you, Miss Hill.”

Vergara opined that she saw “men with ambition, with sensitivity.” “I can imagine this as a Broadway show,” Cowell said of the act, dubbing it a powerful performance. The Leo School Choir won four yeses and moved forward into the next round. As per Block Club Chicago, the act had first caught the attention of the ‘AGT’ producers when they performed on a CBS Chicago segment. The choir has already been booked for more performances and will have a busy summer.