Mel B pulls off the unexpected after Austin rapper sets ‘AGT’ stage on fire with clever bars and fierce beats

Simon admitted, “This actually might have been better,” moments before Mel B hit her Golden Buzzer.

‘America’s Got Talent’ is deep into its live shows, and the Tuesday, August 26, episode proved that no one is safe from surprise twists. The stage lit up with 11 acts competing in part two of the quarterfinals, but it was rapper Mama Duke who stole the spotlight early. It’s all thanks to a bold decision from judge Mel B. Stepping onto the stage with undeniable swagger, Duke performed her newest original track. Her lyrics were cleverly written, and she delivered each punchline with precision. It was backed by slick beats and a stage setup that amplified her energy. From the very first line, the crowd was on its feet, clapping along to her rhythm.

After her performance, Simon Cowell said, "I loved your audition. This actually might have been better." Howie Mandel followed by telling her, "I got to tell you what you have is authenticity. You are so real, so pure." Sofia Vergara, who gave her Golden Buzzer last week to another contestant, praised Mama Duke’s talent. She said her writing is "so clever" and she’s "so likeable." Mel B wrapped up the feedback with, "I loved you the first time and I love you even more right now." Mel, however, wasn’t content with simple applause. She shocked viewers by slamming her Golden Buzzer, showering Duke in confetti, and guaranteeing her a spot in the finale. Duke, clearly overwhelmed, thanked the judges and even bowed to Mel.

However, while the moment was emotional on stage, the reaction online was far more complex. Many fans praised Duke’s performance, saying it was time for 'AGT' to recognize rap as a powerful art form. Others, however, felt Mel B jumped the gun by using her buzzer so early in the evening, especially since nine more acts were still waiting to perform. Criticism poured in from those who thought the performance didn’t rise to Golden Buzzer standards. Words like “meh” and “mediocre” trended in fan discussions, as per The US Sun. Even Mel seemed to struggle with her decision as the show progressed. After Duo Stardust’s breathtaking routine, she told them they were “the best of the night.”

The decision could carry consequences beyond fan chatter. Judges’ choices are often scrutinized, and with NBC still weighing the future of the panel after Season 20, every move matters. Sources have suggested Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel remain the most secure on the show, while the fate of Mel B and Sofia Vergara is “uncertain.” That hasn’t stopped Mel from making bold calls since her return this season. Having first joined 'AGT' in 2013, she remained a staple until 2018, when she was replaced. After openly admitting during the Today interview that she was “fired” at the time, her comeback this year marked a fresh start. And Tuesday’s buzzer proves she isn’t afraid to stand by her instincts, even if fans don’t all agree.

With Duke now locked into the finals, the pressure is on for her to deliver an even bigger performance in the last round of the competition. Whether she wins over skeptics or not, the rapper has already secured one of the season’s most talked-about moments. As the live shows continue, all eyes turn to Simon and Howie, who still have their Golden Buzzers in hand. If Tuesday’s drama is any indication, the road to the finale will be just as unpredictable as the acts themselves.