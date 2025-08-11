Filipino 'street children' who grew up picking trash wow 'AGT' with gravity-defying dance in glitter heels

Junior New System, a dance group from Manila, revealed they practiced on rail tracks as they stepped onto the 'AGT' Season 13 stage

“It was their dream to be on the world stage,” said the dance group Junior New System as they stepped in front of the esteemed judges of 'America’s Got Talent'. Speaking to Simon Cowell, one member shared that the group had been performing together for nine years and opened up about their past as street children in their community. Overcome with emotion as they expressed themselves, the group broke down in tears. A flashback video showed the boys reflecting on the hardships they faced in Manila, where finding work was difficult and they had to collect trash just to make ends meet.

Just before showcasing their talent to impress the judges, Junior New System took their positions on stage as a hip-hop beat kicked in. The group began grooving individually, each dancer performing unique moves. Soon, they came together in perfect sync, waving their hands in the air before stepping forward in unison. In a striking moment, the front row executed somersaults while the dancers behind them ducked slightly. Then, the middle dancer at the back launched into an impressive high jump, flipping mid-air before landing dramatically at the front of the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior New System (@juniornewsystemofficial)

The performance clearly impressed the judges, with Simon Cowell visibly reacting through his expressive facial gestures. The standout dance group delivered bold, powerful moves. At one point, they locked hands and moved in perfect sync before forming a circle and spinning around together. The group then transitioned into some sleek, sharp choreography that added a touch of charm sure to win over the crowd. Toward the end, they formed a striking human structure, with one dancer balancing upside down on top, legs extended in a dramatic pose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior New System (@juniornewsystemofficial)

One dancer then sprinted forward and leaped through the legs of the performer balanced upside down, earning cheers from the audience. The group followed with a series of synchronized hand swirls, hopping on one leg before smoothly turning and moving backward in perfect formation. At the center, one dancer stood out with playful, feminine-inspired movements, while still pulling off powerful jumps. As the music shifted to a more upbeat, girly vibe, five members of Junior New System leaned into the theme with expressive, lady-like choreography. What made the moment even more striking was that they performed these challenging moves in high heels dusted with golden glitter, a daring and unforgettable highlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior New System (@juniornewsystemofficial)

Impressing Mel B with their song choices and moves, the judge was seen standing up and clapping for the boys out of excitement. Meanwhile, other judges were seen jumping on their seats. Wearing high heels, the middle guy in the dance group again did a somersault that too, jumping high enough with the help of two other members of the dance group. Junior New System got a standing ovation from everyone in the theater. “What just happened?” yelled Mel B from the judging panel. As per Fandom, Junior New System was selected to advance in the next rounds; however were eliminated in the Semifinals of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 13.