A look at the hottest TV actors of 2024 that we're totally obsessed with

Let's discuss top 10 Hottest TV actors of 2024 that successfully impressed fans and critics

It is not an understatement to say that 2024 is one of the strongest years of content produced for small screens and this year had it all, from diverse content to some truly great acting performances.

Not only that, but veteran stars like Sylvester Stallone's acting performances in 'Tulsa King' demonstrate that there was no shortage of hotness on the screen this year. From new debutants making waves for their good looks to Hollywood bigwigs raising the temperature, let's take a quick look at the top 10 best hottest TV actors of 2024.

10. Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez in a still from 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' (Image Source: Netflix)

Cooper Koch, who made his cinematic debut with 'Fracture' in 2007, received considerable praise for his performance in 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' which earned him the tenth spot on our hottest TV actors list of 2024. The 28-year-old actor portrayed Erik Menendez, the younger sibling of the Menendez brothers. Playing a character based on a real-life person is a difficult task, yet Koch not only excelled at it but also wowed audiences with his drool-worthy appearance.

Following the success of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story', Koch is on cloud nine, earning high-end acclaim and a promising future. According to recent sources, Koch has shown interest in playing Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino's new film 'American Psycho'. If this occurs, I am confident that he will nail this character as well.

9. Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Nicholas Alexander Chavez in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (Image Source: FX)

It is time to announce 2024 as the year of Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who has successfully captured the hearts of fans earning the ninth spot in the hottest TV actors list of 2024. Owing to Chavez's strong screen presence in the two great series of 2024, the man has successfully made a name for himself. While Chavez thrilled viewers in 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' as elder brother Lyle Menendez, his portrayal as Dr. Charlie Mayhew in 'Grotesquerie' was more than enough to grab major headlines.

Chavez has won the hearts of fans with two distinct acting performances and now reports suggest that he will soon return in a fascinating character to solidify his position in their hearts, although nothing about his future projects is known yet.

8. Antony Starr (The Boys)

Elisabeth Shue and Antony Starr in a still from 'The Boys' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

Anthony Starr, our very own Homelander from 'The Boys', is ranked eighth among the hottest TV performers of 2024, and I'm sure we all know why. While bad guys are generally the favorite of fans, the morally complicated and often wicked Homelander also has a large fan base. Starr's performance of Homelander has received significant acclaim, as he expertly balances the character's menacing and sensitive aspects.

With the popularity of 'The Boys', fans are also enamored with the actor as they frequently draw parallels between Starr's Homelander and his real personality, for which he recently expressed disgust. Furthermore, it appears like Starr is continuing to enjoy his success on the show, which is planning for future seasons.

7. Sean Teale (Doctor Odyssey)

Sean Teale and Laura Harrier in a still from 'Doctor Odyssey' (Image Source: Disney)

Sean Teale ranks seventh among the hottest TV actors of 2024 all thanks to his diverse performance in 'Doctor Odyssey'. Teale's portrayal of a nurse caught up in both personal and professional problems adds depth and intensity to Tristan Silva's character, making his path both realistic and captivating.

Not only that, but the maturity that his acting talents show on the show is quite remarkable, and it speaks volumes about Silva's high-caliber acting. According to recent speculations, Teale will also appear as Eclipse, a mutant character, in Fox's 'X-Men' drama series.

6. Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King)

Sylvester Stallone in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: Paramount+)

For our very own Rocky, age is just a number as at 78 years old, he is still making bad guys cry, and being ranked sixth on the list of the top ten sexiest actors of 2024 speaks volumes about his influence. Stallone's portrayal of Dwight 'The General' Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' has me completely mesmerized. The man possesses the type of charisma that would make younger actors run for their money, as shown in 'Tulsa King.'

Stallone portrays the character of a mafia leader who is seen navigating life after being released from jail and deciding to extend his crime empire in Tulsa city, while also forming a squad of misfits. In addition, the actor is also the producer and writer for the upcoming action-thriller flick 'Levon's Trade', set to premiere on January 17, 2025. Furthermore, the actor will also be seen in the role of Chester in 'Alarum,' which is still under development.

5. Austin Butler (Masters of the Air)

Austin Butler in a still from 'Masters of the Air' Episode 9 (Image Source: Apple TV+)

Austin Butler is exactly what dreams are made of as the actor grabs the fifth spot on the list of the top ten hottest actors of 2024. All thanks to his performance as Elvis Presley in 'Elvis,' his acting talents have received high accolades, opening up new avenues for him to demonstrate his abilities, and believe me when I say that the man never disappoints.

Butler shines bright as Major Gale 'Buck' Cleven in the WWII drama 'Masters of the Air.' Butler, equipped with his unique voice, wowed viewers with his dramatic acting abilities, which I am sure have made a place for him in the hearts of fans for years to come. Butler is reportedly scheduled to play a drug smuggler sibling with Tom Holland in the racing drama film 'American Speed'.

4. Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Jake Gyllenhaal in a still from 'Presumed Innocent' (Image Source: Apple TV+)

I was initially uninterested in 'Presumed Innocent,' because of the fact that it is a remake of a movie with the same name with a cult following. However, not only the crazy twists of the thriller but the show's lead, Jake Gyllenhaal, has surprised me and has earned a big spot in my heart making him secure fourth spot on the list of the top ten hottest actors of 2024.

Gyllenhaal portrays a morally corrupt lawyer who devastates both his family and his career. Gyllenhaal's hot interactions with Renate Reinsve's character were enough to remind me why he is the original blue boy of Hollywood. For his future endeavors, Gyllenhaal is due to perform in 'Othello' on Broadway, which will open on February 24, 2025.

3. Leo Woodall (One Day)

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod in a still from 'One Day' (Image Source: Netflix)

The 28-year-old Leo Woodall ranks third on the list of the top ten sexiest actors of 2024. Now, if you recall, this is not the first time 'One Day' has been adapted for television, but Woodall has managed to win over admirers owing to his versatile acting abilities, which truly shine in the show, especially in the finale episode.

I believe the actor possesses natural charisma and emotional depth, which will continue to win over fans and critics in the future. The actor is also ready to captivate audiences once more in Apple TV+'s 'Prime Target', which will premiere on January 22, 2025.

2. Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Adam Brody in a still from 'Nobody Wants This' (Image Source: Netflix)

There is no way I am not including Adam Brody on this list since the man's hotness shines brightly in the surprise smash 'Nobody Wants This,' which places him second in the top ten hottest actors of 2024. Brody adds a soothing element to Noah's character, who puts his goals of becoming the head rabbi aside in order to be with his love Joanne (Kristen Bell).

The premise of the show was stereotypical, but Brody ensured that we got more since his calm acting talents added appeal not only to his acting skills but also helped viewers fall in love with the show. With the renewed season of 'Nobody Wants This,' fans are now looking forward to seeing Brody spread his unique charms on TV once again.

1. Theo James (The Gentlemen)

Theo James in a still from 'The Gentleman' (Image Source: Netflix)

He came, he slayed, and he captured the hearts of fans like no one else, this is a statement that sits well with Theo James as the man takes the top place in the top ten hottest actors of 2024. James portrays Eddie Horniman, who unwillingly inherits his family inheritance, but turmoil quickly arises as dark family secrets take center stage.

There are several reasons why James deserves to be ranked first, including the fact that he exudes a powerful aura that can leave anyone weak in the knees. Furthermore, Eddie is portrayed as a strong-willed man who understands how to play his cards skillfully, making him both swoon-worthy and desirable. Now that season 2 is in the works, I'm excited to see how James will continue to exude charm and hotness on the small screen.