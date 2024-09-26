‘Nobody Wants This' Ending Explained: Do Noah and Joanne end up together?

Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' follows the romance between a modern woman and a rabbi

Contains spoiler for 'Nobody Wants This'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne's (Kristen Bell) romance has progressed to the point where they must make major decisions about their future on Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This'. As we have seen, Noah and Joanne have quite different lifestyles, and as their affection develops, they are confronted with the future of their relationship. In the last episode, Noah is beaming with confidence in hopes of acquiring the position of head rabbi, and Joanne, knowing how important this new advancement is to him, makes the unexpected decision of converting to support their relationship.

Not only that but Joanne also reconciles with Morgan (Justine Lupe) after Sasha (Timothy Simons) reveals Rebecca's (Emily Arlook) lie of not knowing about the relationship between Noah and Joanne. This prompts the sisters to attend the Bat Mitzvah party. As the episodes progress, a realization suddenly hits Joanne, leading her to make a startling decision that could jeopardize her relationship with Noah.

What did Rebecca tell Joanne?

As the party continues, Noah and Joanne take to the dance floor, where he tells his lady love that if she wants to convert, she needs to change her name to a Hebrew one and learn the language. Joanne is surprised, as she thought the conversion would be easy. In the next scene, Noah delivers a speech congratulating Miriam (Shiloh Bearman), emphasizing her newfound adulthood and ability to make her own decisions, causing Joanne to ponder her own choices.

Joanne then chases after Rebecca who is seen leaving the party. Both women express their admiration for each other where Rebecca tells Joanne that she is quite the opposite of what Noah wants in his life. She also stresses that once Noah assumes the position of the head rabbi, it will bring pressure to her as she will represent the temple as Mrs rabbi, leading Joanne to rethink her decision. On the other hand, Esther (Jackie Tohn) and Bina (Tovah Feldshuh) discover Morgan and Sasha's secret of secretly talking to each other. Esther makes it clear that she wants the sisters out of their lives.

Why did Joanne break up with Noah?

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in a still from 'Nobody Wants This' (@netflix)

Meanwhile, Noah is seen conversing with Rabbi Cohen, who makes it clear that there are high chances of Noah securing the position of head rabbi, which delights him. Later, Joanne professes her love to Noah, telling him that she doesn't want to convert as she will be doing it for him, not because she truly wants to embrace Judaism, which deserves respect. Joanne also makes it clear that she doesn't want Noah to choose between her and his long-term dream. Noah, however, is not ready to part ways with the love of his life and tells her that they will figure it out. However, Joanne stands firm on her decision and leaves, telling him not to follow her.

Following their breakup, Noah and Joanne both seem upset. Deep down, Joanne wants Noah to follow her, even though she asked him not to. As she gets out of the shuttle, Joanne sees Noah waiting for her. The two embrace each other, with Noah remarking that he knows he can't have both and starts kissing Joanne, making it clear that he is willing to let go of his lifelong dream just to be with Joanne.

'Nobody Wants This' trailer