The real killer in 'Grotesquerie' is hiding in plain sight, and we have a cunning theory

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The crazy development in Episode 7 is live evidence that 'Grotesquerie' understands how to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its unexpected twists and turns. The show's premise is built on a whodunit, with Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) attempting to solve the gruesome killings in her neighborhood, and to do so she enlists Sister Megan's (Micaela Diamond) assistance.

However, Episode 7's twists take fans off guard, revealing that everything was taking place within Lois's coma-induced brain. While Lois's coma narrative is too much to take, one mystery remains: who is the real killer? Yes, Lois's coma caused the nightmares, but it doesn't imply that once she wakes up, the mystery will be ignored. So, let's consider various hypotheses to figure out who the killer may be in 'Grotesquerie'.

Father Charlie Mayhew

Before the unexpected turn of events, there was a high probability that Father Charlie Mayhew (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) was the murderer. Why do I think that? From the outside, Father Charlie appears to be a mystery character concealing great resentment within himself, as seen by his fascination with self-punishment.

The self-harming, however, also suggests that he may be the killer. To give weight to my assertion, I'd like to draw your attention to the fact that murder scenes are frequently littered with religious connections, which Sister Megan and Lois attempt to decipher. Lois, who has recently returned from her coma, may now be facing actual murders, with her nightmares providing clues about the genuine perpetrator. The real Charlie, a surgeon, remains a suspect if the killings in real life mimic those in her visions.

Marshall Tryon

The next most probable suspect is Lois' husband, Marshall Tyron (Courtney B Vance). Why am I saying this? Let's start with his complicated personal life, where he's having an affair with Nurse Redd (Lesley Manville) while his wife is in a coma. In Episode 8, we also see that he is not amused by the prospect of Lois waking up.

Nonetheless, considering Marshall's battle with his chaotic personal life, it is possible that he harbors profound resentments, which manifest as murders. Not only that, but I believe Marshell is a shrewd man who understands how to manipulate situations in his favor.

Ed Laclan

The next suspect is Ed Laclan (Travis Kelce), who is revealed to be married to Lois' daughter, Merritt Tryon (Raven Goodwin), while still having an affair with Lois, his mother-in-law. Now, the Tyron family has incredibly complicated personal lives, so what makes me think Ed is the killer in 'Grotesquerie'?

I believe Eddy felt trapped between the mother-daughter duo, and as a result, he nursed hatred. Likely, he's just using Lois to exercise control and manipulate them both while continuing to carry out the killings behind the scenes.

Sister Megan Duval

Just before the dramatic twist in 'Grotesquerie' Episode 7, we learn that Sister Megan and Father Charlie are actually working together as the killers, and the reasons are fairly straightforward. If you recall properly, Lois accused Megan of always being one step ahead in the investigation, which I believe is a strong enough indication to confirm Megan as Father Charlie's acquaintance.

Furthermore, Megan's understanding of the Catholic verses placed on the murder scenes lends credibility to the notion that Sister Megan was responsible for the crimes.

