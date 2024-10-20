'Tulsa King' must end with Season 2, and fans agree

Paramount+'s 'Tulsa King' follows Dwight Manfredi as he attempts to establish his criminal empire in Tulsa

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Tulsa King'

TULSA, OKLAHOMA: While Season 2 of Paramout+'s 'Tulsa King' was welcomed with high anticipation, it fails to capture the same charm as Season 1. The first season focused on Dwight Manfredi's (Sylvester Stallone) plunge into Tulsa's mafia world, meanwhile Season 2 digs into his conflict with two new villains, Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) and Frank Grillo (Bill Bevilaqua).

However, the second season appears to be failing with each new episode owing to its mediocre storyline and absence of an exciting or high-stakes plot, which was the key factor in the first season. Season 2 falls short of the rising expectations, prompting supporters to express their reasons for wanting Season 2 to be the final season of 'Tulsa King.'

Fans are expressing disappointment over 'Tulsa King' Season 2

Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, and Jay Will in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/@briandouglas)

The ardent fans of 'Tulsa King' expressed their opinions on the deteriorating quality of 'Tulsa King' under a Reddit thread.

A fan said, "Both seasons may have the same tone, but Season 2 is WAY WORSE. I noticed it immediately. I’m not alone. Maybe it is hard to define or put your finger on, but it is there. The writing is off. The pacing is off. The lightheartedness is off. It has become campy. It feels like Season 1 made a concerted effort to balance the silliness with the seriousness of the show’s plot, and Season 2 has just thrown a hand grenade into that balance. They went from being a serious show with bits of silliness to a silly show with bits of seriousness. That distinction is enough for me to roll my eyes and contemplate whether I want to continue watching."

Another added, "I have the same questions that you do. I was so excited that the show came back, to begin with. I haven’t watched beyond the first episode of this season because everybody here is so negative about the storyline and acting that I keep putting it off. I like Jelly Roll, too. I’m going to have to watch and judge for myself."

A fan remarked, "Bc season 2 is just terrible writing, on top of the already bad acting. Now it’s just straight corny and everything feels forced. I stopped watching after the first 2 episodes. We couldn’t get through episode 3 and just kinda forgot about it."

Fans also voiced their dissatisfaction with Dwight's constant rants in 'Tulsa King' Season 2 under a different Reddit thread.

A fan said, "It really feels like they don’t know where to take the show. Dwight has an empire now. The East coast mafia seems powerless. And now there’s arguably no domestic threat to him. Something big needs to change soon. Season one was so good because he had the FBI, local biker gang, and the east coast mafia all trying to kill him."

Another shared, "If this season continues like this, say goodbye to a Season 3. Cause it’s pretty shite. It’s like they’ve made Dwight into a caricature, the way he’s always shrugging his shoulders and pulling on his coat while spitting out these cheesy one liners to his crew of stoney boobs. And nothin for nothin, but I just find Tyson so cringey and lame. Dude’s the worst. I’m surprised to see my main man Frank Grillo not being used more, but it seems like he never leaves his house. Ever."

Why does 'Tulsa King' Season 2 fail to impress fans?

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in a still from 'Tulsa King' Season 2 (@paramount+)

One of the primary reasons fans were disappointed with Season 2 of 'Tulsa King' is the lackluster writing. In the first season, Dwight faced assassination attempts from the FBI, a local motorcycle gang, and the East Coast mafia, creating a thrilling atmosphere. However, Season 2 struggles to capture that same intrigue, even with the introduction of new antagonists. Despite my initial excitement after watching the trailer, the new threats fail to instill any real sense of tension or urgency.

Not only that, but the pacing of the second season is another flaw that I believe compromises the show's quality. It appears like the writers are taking their time, resulting in plot arcs that are incoherent and lack drive. One of the most striking examples of this is Dwight's nonchalant and seemingly uncaring reaction to Thresher's wind farm demolition, which seemed weird. Furthermore, Season 2 suffers from the shift in tone where Season 1 skillfully combined comedy and drama, the sequel has gotten campier, with serious moments appearing out of place.

