'Tulsa King' Season 2 has a major problem that fans just can't shut-up about

Paramount+'s 'Tulsa King' follows a seasoned mobster who, after being released from prison, is sent to establish a new criminal empire

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Tulsa King'

TULSA, OKLAHOMA: With its intriguing premises and strong performances, Paramount+'s 'Tulsa King' Season 2 is being loved and adored by fans, however, there is one character that fans believe has big flaws and could also cause the cancellation of the show. Created by, Taylor Sheridan, Season 2 of the criminal thriller continues with Dwight Manfredi's (Sylvester Stallone) attempts to extend his empire in Tulsa, which is thwarted by new baddies Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) and Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo).

As the story unfolds, Dwight and his gang put in a relentless effort to eliminate the dangerous criminals plaguing their lives. While fans have embraced the new character, Michael, aka Bigfoot (Mike Walden), a particularly rugged figure, many are expressing frustration over a significant flaw in his portrayal.

Which character is posing significant issues in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in a still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

Dwight has long been a fan-favorite character, but his lengthy and monotonous speeches are wearing thin among fans. The latest example can be seen in Season 2 Episode 5 of 'Tulsa King', where Dwight accompanies Tina Manfredi-Grieger (Tatiana Zappardino) to a prominent school where she intends to enroll her boys Cody (Pierce Eckmann) and Ryan (Henry Eckmann). However, Dwight was left surprised after learning about the school's unusual curriculum, which emphasizes teamwork and discourages student comparisons.

Dwight struggles to recognize the value of this idealistic approach and delivers a speech questioning how it truly prepares children for the real world and whether they'll develop street smarts. Tina is taken aback by her father's unreasonable behavior and urges him to be more flexible, especially since he is eager for her sons to attend the school.

Fans are not satisfied with Dwight Manfredi's antics in 'Tulsa King' Season 2

A still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

Fans also voiced their disappointment with Dwight's continued rants and shared their thoughts in a Reddit post.

A fan said, "It really feels like they don’t know where to take the show. Dwight has an empire now. The east coast mafia seems powerless. And now there’s arguably no domestic threat to him. Something big needs to change soon. Season one was so good because he had the FBI, local biker gang, and the east coast mafia all trying to kill him."

Another shared, "That part definitely felt like filler. We already know Dwight is old-school tough. I'm on the fence about this season so far - slow buildup, too many awkward 'comedic' scenes."

Blaming the showrunner Taylor Sheridan, a fan said, "I’m telling you TS overextended himself and all the shows will pay for it with AI generated filler. Wish he would concentrate on just one or two shows."

"Seems like a “paycheck” show now," said a fan.

A disappointed fan remarked, "If this season continues like this, say goodbye to a Season 3. Cause it’s pretty shite. It’s like they’ve made Dwight into a caricature, the way he’s always shrugging his shoulders and pulling on his coat while spitting out these cheesy one liners to his crew of stoney boobs. And nothin for nothin, but I just find Tyson so cringey and lame. The dude’s the worst. I’m surprised to see my main man Frank Grillo not being used more, but it seems like he never leaves his house. Ever."

Why Dwight Manfredi's repetitive rants are wearing off in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in a still from 'Tulsa King' Season 2 (@paramount+)

In Season 2 of Tulsa King, Dwight is positioned as an ultra-macho figure, yet the show seems intent on subverting this image through lengthy, irrelevant monologues that detract from the narrative. Viewers are finding Dwight's incessant rants increasingly tedious, as they clash with his boss's demeanor and come off as unnecessary fluff. While Dwight's old-school perspective used to provide both humor and insight, it now feels repetitive and lacks the freshness it once had.

I believe this reflects the writers' problem with coming up with something new, since although having its moments, Season 2 lacks the intrigue and wholeness of the first season. Furthermore, I would love to see Dwight in action, especially facing off against Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi), as this is where his character really shines. However, it is a shame that the writers are finding it difficult to give Dwight a compelling new angle, especially since his problems seem less pressing now that he has established some degree of power in Tulsa.

How to stream 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

A still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

You can follow Dwight's attempts to expand his illicit enterprises in Tulsa by watching his exploits on Paramount+. However, you must be a subscriber to an exclusive streaming service. You may watch the live episodes and access a large library of on-demand films for only $5.99 per month.

The monthly charge for the Premium Plan is $11.99. It delivers an ad-free experience, access to more exclusive content, and the ability to download new material for offline viewing, in addition to the Essential Plan's perks.

'Tulsa King' Season 2 trailer

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.