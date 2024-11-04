Jacob Elordi drops massive hint he's the next Patrick Bateman in 'American Psycho' remake

Jacob Elordi's social media stunt has fans buzzing with speculations regarding his next big role

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Kissing Booth' fame Jacob Elordi just pulled off a major social media stunt and it has got the fans talking. The 27-year-old Australian actor has deactivated his social media account without a heads-up to his followers.

His sudden absence from social media is making people wonder if he could be stepping into the shoes of the infamous Patrick Bateman, a twisted character from 'American Psycho' (2000). The speculation comes after the big announcement that director Luca Guadagnino is working on a fresh adaptation of the satirical horror.

Jacob Elordi's sudden social media absence sparks 'American Psycho' theories

On Sunday, October 27, Pop Base posted a tweet on its X account sparking a major fan frenzy. The post read, "Jacob Elordi has deactivated his Instagram account." This isn't the first time a celebrity has taken a break from social media. Public figures sometimes feel the need to take a break before returning with a bang. And that's why, fans believe that Elordi's Instagram disappearance could be a hint to his next big role.

Jacob Elordi has deactivated his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/AmJWCInANf — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2024

As soon as people noticed that his account was deactivated, a fan took to X and wrote, "He's going to play the lead in American psycho isn't he." Adding to the speculation, someone said, "That’s what I expect lol," while another person added, "Perfect role for him lol." Doubling down on this, one said, "Jacob elordi is actually a perfect choice for american psycho."

He's going to play the lead in American psycho isn't he pic.twitter.com/pb8gsXKP0I — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) October 26, 2024

That’s what I expect lol — Joseph Adams (@JoeGalloHD) October 27, 2024

jacob elordi is actually a perfect choice for american psycho — lily@999🌙 (@valleybitchh) October 27, 2024

"Didn’t he sign a new film?" quipped an intrigued fan. However, a fan said, "Imagine if he announces a new single next week and becomes a main pop boy." One fan even said, "I’m gonna cry if Jacob Elordi isn’t the American Psycho."

Didn’t he sign a new film ? 👀 — Bella Verita (@1BellaPrime) October 27, 2024

imagine if he announces a new single next week and becomes a main pop boy… pic.twitter.com/mzApPZKIhb — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) October 26, 2024

Everything we know about 'American Psycho' reboot so far

Christian Bale in 'American Psycho' (@universalstudios)

Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, known for films such as 'A Bigger Splash' (2015), and 'Call Me by Your Name’ (2017), is officially working on 'American Psycho' reboot. The original film, based on the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis, featured Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman.

The upcoming movie will not be a remake but a modified adaptation of Ellis’s novel. However, the character of Bateman will remain in the center of the plot. This character is a privileged New York banker who hides an unhinged and morally bankrupt side behind his polished exterior. In today's world, Guadagnino could make Bateman's psychosis resonate in entirely new ways. With his fresh approach, we hope to get a deep dive into the character's twisted mind and cultural relevance.

Coming to Elordi, his casting hasn't been confirmed yet. But if he lands the role, his version of Bateman might just redefine the way we look at the villainous character. His intense portrayal of Nate Jacobs in 'Euphoria', a seemingly charming yet deeply disturbed character, has already shown he can pull off a complex role.

Stay tuned with MEAWW for more updates!

