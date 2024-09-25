Is 'Doctor Odyssey' based on a true story?

If you're wondering whether 'Doctor Odyssey' is based on a real life story or not, you've come to the right place

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORIA: The highly anticipated medical drama 'Doctor Odyssey' is set to premiere on September 26, marking Joshua Jackson's return to network television. Created by Ryan Murphy, the show follows Dr. Max Bankman, a doctor onboard a luxury cruise ship, as he navigates medical challenges and personal relationships miles away from land. While the show's unique setting and high-stakes medical crises may spark curiosity, fans wonder if 'Doctor Odyssey' draws inspiration from real-life events or if it's even based on a real-life story.

Unfortunately, 'Doctor Odyssey' is not based on a specific true story. Ryan Murphy's creation is a fictional procedural drama, that combines elements of medicine, romance, and adventure. However, the show's concept may be influenced by real-life medical emergencies that occur on cruise ships. With its luxurious setting and a dynamic range of characters, 'Doctor Odyssey' seems to be an engaging narrative that explores the personal and professional lives of its medical team.

'Doctor Odyssey' takes inspiration from real-life cruise ship medical emergencies

Joshua Jackson in 'Doctor' Odyssey' (@abc)

While 'Doctor Odyssey' isn't based on a true story, medical emergencies on cruise ships are not uncommon. Cruise ships respond to an average of 1.4 medical emergencies per voyage, according to Cruise Critic. These emergencies can range from minor injuries to life-threatening conditions, such as heart attacks or infectious diseases. The show's portrayal of unique medical crises may draw inspiration from these real-life events.

Who's behind the creative vision of 'Doctor Odyssey'?

A still from 'Doctor Odyssey' (@abc)

'Doctor Odyssey' is produced by 20th Television in collaboration with Ryan Murphy Television. Murphy co-wrote and executive-produced the show with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces the series, alongside executive producers Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Robertson. The show's filming locations include Los Angeles, San Pedro, and Wilmington, with studio-based sets recreating the luxury cruise ship environment.

Ryan Murphy, known for his work on 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'American Horror Story,' often draws inspiration from real-life events and personal experiences. Murphy mentioned his fascination with the "closed ecosystem" of cruise ships, where medical emergencies require creative problem-solving, according to an interview with Entertainment Weekly. This concept serves as the foundation for 'Doctor Odyssey.'

When and how to watch 'Doctor Odyssey'?

'Doctor Odyssey' will air on ABC from September 26 (@abc)

The highly anticipated medical drama premieres on September 26 on ABC. Viewers can catch the show on the ABC television network at its scheduled time or stream it live on the ABC website or mobile app. Additionally, episodes will be available on-demand on Hulu, ABC's website, and other popular streaming platforms. Cord-cutters can also tune in through various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV. For international viewers, 'Doctor Odyssey' will be available on Disney+, with release dates varying by region. Be sure to mark your calendars and set reminders to join Dr. Max Bankman and his team on their thrilling medical adventures at sea.

'Doctor Odyssey' trailer