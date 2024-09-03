Will there be 'Sunny' Season 2? Here's the renewal status for Apple TV+'s mystery comedy show

If you loved watching Rashida Jones starrer 'Sugar' on Apple TV+, here's everything you need to know about its renewal status

KYOTO, JAPAN: 'Sunny' on Apple TV+ has concluded its run with the tenth and final episode, aired on September 4. The show managed to grip the attention of viewers with its intriguing mystery plot, infused with a touch of quirky charm. When a show concludes, it often leaves a significant gap in the lives of its fans. The uncertainty surrounding its potential renewal for another season only deepens their sense of longing.

Featuring Rashida Jones, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Judy Ongg, and annie the clumsy, 'Sunny' is a mystery comedy revolving around a grieving woman, grappling with the death of her husband and son. When she is gifted a homebot designed by her husband, she embarks on a mission to find the truth about his death which exposes her to a dangerous world.

Here's what we know about 'Sunny' Season 2

Rashida Jones and Judy Ongg in 'Sunny'(@appletv+)

As of September 2024, Apple TV+ hasn't announced the renewal of 'Sunny'. The streaming giant generally waits for some time to announce a follow-up season based on the viewership it gets. If a show fails to generate enough views, it may not green light its renewal.

Given the way 'Sunny' is set up and the slow-burning approach to unraveling the mystery, it appears that the creators of the show don't have enough bandwidth to deliver another season. Since the series comes to a satisfying conclusion in Episode 10, 'Sunny' may not have Season 2. However, it is too early to predict the show's future as Apple TV+ has a history of surprising viewers especially when it comes to the renewal of their shows.

How to fill the 'Sunny' void?

Rashida Jones in a still from 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

'Sunny' is a unique watching experience. It blends mystery with quirky comedy while addressing serious themes such as rising loneliness among humans and the dangers of AI. If you are craving a good mystery comedy show, we recommend you to watch 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, the series premiered with Season 1 in 2021. The fourth season of the show premiered on August 27, on Hulu, opening with a gripping murder mystery.

On Apple TV+, you can binge-watch 'Sugar' and 'Dark Matter'. Both the shows, released in 2024, offer a gripping thriller plot.