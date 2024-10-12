Esther may have added the B+ factor to 'Nobody Wants This', but this character was far worse

‘Nobody Wants This’ tells the story of Joanne, a nonreligious podcaster, and Noah, a charming rabbi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Nobody Wants This' has become one of my favorite romantic comedies because of its fresh take on a love story between two very different people. The show tells the story of Joanne, a nonreligious podcaster, and Noah, a charming rabbi, as they navigate their cultural and family differences. The characters feel messy and real, which makes the show both funny and relatable.

While Noah and Joanne are the main focus, the supporting characters, especially their families, play an important role, often acting as obstacles. Surprisingly, even the characters who oppose the couple have moments where they seem likeable. However, there's one character that always irritates me, no matter how many times I rewatch 'Nobody Wants This'.

Is Sasha the most toxic character in 'Nobody Wants This'?

A still from 'Nobody Wants This' (@netflix)

Even though Sasha supports Noah and Joanne’s relationship in 'Nobody Wants This', his character still bothers me. From Episode 2 onwards, his behavior is really off-putting. He ditches his wife, Esther, to go out and party with his brother and friends, then lies about it. Throughout the season, Sasha hardly helps with parenting or being a good partner. He doesn’t really contribute to planning their daughter Miriam’s bat mitzvah or help around the house, leaving most of the responsibility to Esther. He even calls her "domineering" when she steps up to take charge.

Worse, he talks badly about her behind her back, which shows a toxic dynamic. Sasha also complains about having to support Miriam, making it clear he doesn’t want to be involved. Expecting praise or a reward for doing the bare minimum as a parent is just wrong. Esther being grateful for his little effort only highlights how uninvolved he is as both a partner and a parent.

Why does Sasha hide his friendship with Morgan from Esther?

A still from 'Nobody Wants This' (@netflix)

Sasha’s problems go beyond just being a bad husband and father. His secret friendship with Morgan is a big concern. While there’s nothing wrong with having friends of the opposite gender, what’s troubling is Sasha’s dishonesty. He hides this friendship from Esther and sneaks around to talk to Morgan. Sasha further compliments Morgan, calling her things like "cool as hell" and "the hotter sister." On their own, these comments might not be a problem, but when you add in the secrecy and flirtatious messages, it feels inappropriate, right? Actress Jackie Tohn put it well when she said, "It’s fine to have a friend... but why be flirty with someone else," during an interview with TV Line. Sasha also breaks Esther’s trust by telling Morgan a secret about Rebecca.

While it’s understandable why Sasha felt conflicted—since the secret affects Morgan and Joanne’s relationship—he should have been honest with Esther when she asked him to keep it. 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 really needs to deal with the unclear and questionable relationship between Morgan and Sasha.

Should 'Nobody Wants This' rethink Esther's character development?

A still from 'Nobody Wants This' (@netflix)

Esther is my favorite character in 'Nobody Wants This', and I feel she’s often misunderstood. She’s a caring parent, a supportive partner, and a loyal friend. Her daughter Miriam trusts her completely, and Esther pushes Sasha to grow as a person. Meanwhile, Sasha’s efforts seem shallow, limited to romantic gestures and small acts of help. Esther becomes protective when Joanne quickly takes the place of her best friend, who was Noah's longtime partner. While her anger towards Joanne is understandable, her approach isn’t always right.

When Esther lashes out, calling Joanne and Morgan hurtful names, it’s unacceptable and rooted in misogyny. But if Joanne and Morgan can have flaws and still be loved, Esther deserves the same understanding. Her misplaced anger, though hurtful, is nothing compared to Sasha’s constant lies and flirting. Esther’s honesty about her feelings, even when she expresses them poorly, shows she’s unafraid to speak her mind. This should be valued, especially in contrast to Sasha’s deceit. By giving Esther the same complexity as other characters, "Nobody Wants This" can offer a fairer portrayal.

