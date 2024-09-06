‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s show explores the dark minds of killers

Netflix's ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ explores the true story of two brothers accused of murdering their parents

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some readers. Discretion is advised.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Get ready to lose yourself in the dark world of crime as the first teaser trailer for Netflix's limited series 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' debuted on Wednesday, September 4. The creative brainchild of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' is the second season of Netflix's anthology series 'Monsters.'

The trailer for 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' depicts the 'perfect' Menendez family, with cracks appearing to establish a dark tone, and showcases Lyle and Erik's claims that they were subjected to years of abuse at the hands of their father, José Menendez, as well as a glimpse of the aftermath of the killing.

What does the trailer of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' imply?

In the almost two-minute trailer, Lyle Menendez (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Erik Menendez (Cooper Koch), brothers, arrive at their house at night, each carrying a shotgun, and pass through the front door before many shots are fired. The preview then follows the brothers as they deal with nightmares, remorse, and exhilaration after the murders.

The trailer then focuses on the brothers' arrests and trials, as well as their efforts to prove their innocence. The teaser also offers hints of the brother's mental health, as Lyle is shown admitting to murdering the parents with Erik, implying that the brothers share a tight-knit relationship in a therapy session.

What is the real story behind ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’?

The notorious Menendez murders were one of the most controversial murder cases at the time, and it received widespread attention owing to the nature of the crime. On August 20, 1989, José and Kitty Menendez were brutally killed in their Beverly Hills home, and their sons Lyle and Erik were found guilty, as per the Biography.

According to the reports, it was initially suspected as a mob's doing due to the heinous nature of the crime, but the investigation shifted to the brothers after they suspiciously spent $700,000 of their father's fortune in the months after the murders, despite claiming to have discovered their bodies after a night out. The case received extensive media coverage, spanning three trials over almost seven years.

Why did Lyle and Erik Menendez kill their parents?

The highly controversial case rapidly made news, with many questioning why the brothers murdered their parents. As the trial started, the defense maintained that they acted in self-defense owing to years of sexual and physical abuse by their father, José Menendez, which both brothers revealed in their statements, as per CBS.

As per reports, Lyle stated that the abuse started when he was six and ceased when he was eight; however, Erik testified that it lasted until days before the killings. Several family members and associates allegedly testified in support of the abuse accusations, even though no direct witnesses to sexual assault were present. The brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to kill and were sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

How can I stream ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'?

