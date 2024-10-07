Kristen Bell’s massive hit romcom fails to unseat true crime thriller from Netflix #1 spot

Here's the list for this week's top 10 TV shows on Netflix in the United States

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Exploring Netflix's vast library can be both thrilling and overwhelming, with thousands of titles to choose from. Fortunately, Netflix provides a weekly list of its top 10 most-watched TV shows, making it easier for you to discover your next favorite series.

For September 23-29, 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' by Ryan Murphy holds the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive week. New entries include 'Nobody Wants This', a millennial-friendly rom-com at No. 2, and 'Mr. McMahon' is at No. 3. Check out the full top 10 list below.

10. Penelope (2024)

A still from 'Penelope' (@netflix)

Mark Duplass, known for his indie film roots, brings his DIY spirit to his latest project, 'Penelope'. This independent TV series, co-created with Mel Eslyn, follows the journey of 16-year-old Penelope (Megan Stott).

Feeling disconnected from the modern world, Penelope finds solace in the wilderness. Embracing the unknown, she leaves home to live under the stars. As she adapts to nature, Penelope discovers herself. With stunning visuals and powerful themes of identity, 'Penelope' is a captivating coming-of-age story that explores what it means to find your place in the world.

9. Deon Cole: Ok, Mister (2024)

A still from 'Deon Cole: Ok, Mister' (@netflix)

Comedian Deon Cole, beloved for his role on 'Black-ish', brings his signature humor to his third Netflix stand-up special, 'Deon Cole: Ok, Mister'. Filmed at the 'Netflix Is a Joke Fest' in Los Angeles, Cole tackles a wide range of relatable topics, from dating disasters and bedroom mishaps to aging woes and romantic wisdom. With his sharp wit and infectious charm, Cole proves why he's a veteran of comedy.

As a 30-year industry veteran, Cole's credentials include staff writing for 'The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien' and 'Conan', as well as two previous Netflix specials, 'Charleen's Boy' and 'Cole Hearted'. 'Deon Cole: Ok, Mister' is directed by Ryan Polito and executive produced by Cole, Kirsten Ames, and John Irwin.

8. CoComelon Season 11 (2023)

A still from 'CoComelon' (@netflix)

If you have a little one under 3, you're likely familiar with 'CoComelon', the wildly popular animated series. Join Baby JJ and his family - Mom, Dad, YoYo, and TomTom - on exciting adventures in the charming town of Cocomelon. Through catchy nursery rhymes and original songs, 'CoComelon' teaches tiny tots valuable lessons. Beloved tunes like 'Wheels on the Bus' and 'Bath Song' bring everyday family moments to life. As kids sing along, they'll learn essential skills like counting, alphabet, animals, and more.

7. Emily in Paris Season 4 (2020)

Emily Cooper's love life will face major challenges in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2 (@netflix)

Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, moving through love, friendship, and career ambitions in the City of Light. Picking up where Part 1 left off, Emily reels from Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) pregnancy revelation with Camille (Camille Razat), and her breakup with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Despite the drama, Emily and Gabriel must collaborate to earn a Michelin star.

The final five episodes of Season 4 are now streaming. In Part 2, Emily embarks on a new adventure in Rome, living her dream and discovering new possibilities. As she navigates this next chapter, love and self-discovery await. Fortunately, 'Emily in Paris' has been renewed for Season 5, ensuring more exciting escapades for Emily.

6. The Great British Baking Show Collection 12 (2010)

A still from 'The Great British Baking Show' (@netflix)

Get ready for a delicious dose of competition! 'The Great British Baking Show' is back with a fresh batch of amateur bakers vying for the top spot. Under the iconic white tent, contestants face culinary challenges that test creativity and skill. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith critique every cake, custard, bread, and biscuit. Hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding keep the atmosphere light and fun. New episodes drop on Fridays, starting September 27.

5. Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval (2024)

A still from 'Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval' (@netflix)

Comedy legend Ellen DeGeneres bids farewell to stand-up after 40+ years with her new Netflix special, 'Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval'. This marks her first Netflix special since 2018's 'Relatable'. In her final bow, DeGeneres tackles the controversy surrounding 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. She addresses 2020's on-set bullying allegations with trademark humor, cleverly subverting her iconic 'Be kind' catchphrase. DeGeneres exits on her terms, proving she still has plenty to say—and laugh about.

4. The Perfect Couple (2024)

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

Immerse yourself in Nantucket's dramatic landscape with 'The Perfect Couple'. The highly anticipated wedding of Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) and Benji Winbury (Billy Howle) is set to take place at the Winbury family's stunning seaside estate, Summerland.

But tragedy strikes on the big day when a lifeless body is discovered on the beach, turning the lavish celebration into a crime scene investigation. Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), the family matriarch and renowned author, must navigate the chaos. As secrets unravel, one thing is clear: the killer is among the guests. Everyone is a suspect. Who will be revealed as the murderer?

3. Mr. McMahon (2024)

Netflix's 'Mr.McMahon' is a docu-series that follows the life of the WWE legend, Vince Mcmahon (@netfix)

Vince McMahon's name is synonymous with professional wrestling. After taking the reins of WWF (now WWE) from his father, McMahon ruthlessly dominated the industry, outmaneuvering rivals and poaching top talent. 'Mr. McMahon' chronicles the tumultuous life and times of the wrestling mogul, from humble beginnings to global icon. McMahon's relentless ambition and unwavering confidence transformed WWE into a billion-dollar empire.

However, McMahon's meteoric rise was matched by a scandalous fall. Sexual misconduct allegations led to his shocking resignation, leaving his legacy tarnished. 'Mr. McMahon' offers a captivating glimpse into the highs and lows of a complex figure, with his downfall still unfolding in real time.

2. Nobody Wants This (2024)

Adam Brody in a still from 'Nobody Wants This' (@netflix)

Get ready for a delightful reunion with millennial favorites Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in the new rom-com series 'Nobody Wants This', created by Erin Foster. Bell stars as Joanne, a lively agnostic podcast host, alongside her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), dishing out sex and relationship advice. Brody plays Noah, a charming rabbi. When they meet at a dinner party, sparks fly. As Joanne and Noah's relationship blossoms, their differing views and family backgrounds threaten to tear them apart.

1. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (2024)

'Monster' Season 2 features Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez as the infamous Menendez brothers (@netflix)

Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' reexamines the infamous 1989 case of brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who brutally murdered their parents, José and Kitty, in their family home. Convicted and sentenced to life in prison, the brothers have long claimed self-defense, alleging years of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse by José, with Kitty complicit.

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez portray Erik and Lyle, while Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny bring José and Kitty to life. But were the Menendez brothers truly monsters, or is there more to their tragic story?