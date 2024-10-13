Tulsa King’s most heartwarming plot finally gets the attention it deserves in Season 2

Paramount+'s 'Tulsa King' narrates the story of Dwight Manfredi, who, after being released from prison, struggles to rebuild his criminal empire

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Tulsa King'

TULSA, OKLAHOMA: One aspect of the 'Tulsa King' plot that has piqued fans' interest is Dwight Manfredi's (Sylvester Stallone) gang, which is the ideal combination of misfits. It all begins when Dwight, having served 25 years in jail, seeks to extend his operations in Tusla. As he arrives in the city, he begins to meet perfect members of his gang, and the Manfredi gang emerges slowly and steadily.

Dwight has always been the focus of 'Tulsa King,' but Season 2 surprisingly also sheds light on the members of his gangs, giving birth to some heartwarming camaraderie between the members. While the crime show continues to establish the pressure on Dwight thanks to his new enemies Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) and Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), Season 2 also takes the cake when it comes to giving attention to the rest of his crew.

How 'Tulsa King' Season 2 is giving attention to the gang?

Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, and Jay Will in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/@briandouglas)

Season 2 of 'Tulsa King' focuses on the blossoming friendship among Dwight's gang members, oozing a vibe of family dynamics. The gang, which includes Lawrence Geigerman (Martin Starr), Tyson (Jay Will), Armand Truisi (Max Casella), and Dennis Carangi (Chris Caldovino), is shown developing a family-like relationship.

From the first episode of Season 2 itself, we could see Dwight's crew shining brilliantly as they mock each other's suits while attending a gala, which for me was one of the highlights of this season. A prime example of their blossoming friendship was when the gang went on a mission to steal catalytic converters for Armand.

How does 'Tulsa King' Season 2 outshine Season 1?

Jay Will in a still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

If we were to compare both seasons of 'Tulsa King' to see which one established the gang's camaraderie better, I'd have to go with Season 2 since it excels at generating meaningful scenes amongst the gang. Not only that but the addition of Big Foot (Mike Walden) also works wonders for their chemistry as a gang, which gives the group an edge.

While Season 1 had its share of humor, Season 2 excels in capturing the gang's vibe, where every gathering feels like a reunion of old friends, which considerably improves the overall narrative compared to Season 1. Furthermore, the fact that Tyson stood up for Dwight in the fourth episode of 'Tulsa King' Season 2 demonstrates how close the gang has become, which is vastly different from Season 1.

How to stream 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Garrett Hedlund in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/@briandouglas)

