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Is Jacob alive? ‘Reacher’ Season 4 Episode 6’s brutal cliffhanger ending explained

‘Plum Out of Luck’ introduces the mysterious Leo Alquist, the unidentified man in the photo
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'Reacher' — (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from 'Reacher' — (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

Season 4 of 'Reacher' is back with another thrilling episode titled 'Plum Out of Luck.' The sixth episode picks up immediately after the events of the previous one. Lila Hoth (Agnez Mo) was holding Jacob Merrick (Christopher Rodriguez Marquette) at knifepoint, demanding that Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) give her Anna Merrick's (Karen Kwong-Chip) flash drive. Tamara Green (Sydelle Noel) tries to turn the situation in their favor by pulling out a gun, but to no avail, as Amisha Hoth (Anggun) shows up to support Lila. Just when everything seemed lost, Russell Plum (Kevin Weisman) walks in to distract Lila and co. with another group of mercenaries in Reacher's pursuit. Jacob manages to wiggle himself out of Lila's control, but in the chaos, Lila gets her hands on the flash drive and escapes with Amisha. Reacher and Green follow, but are unable to catch them.

A still from 'Reacher'
A still from 'Reacher' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

In all this, Plum gets hit with a bullet. Jacob offers to take him to the ER. Before leaving, Plum informs Jack and his group that the unidentified man in the photo is Leo Alquist (Shawn Doyle). Jack and Green begin searching for Leo to learn more about the situation. However, their search becomes incredibly challenging as they are now wanted fugitives. Through their resourcefulness, they figure out that Leo is the CEO of a company posing as a pesticide manufacturer. They catch him, but it turns out he is waiting for them. He got alerted to their involvement since the data breach.

A still from 'Reacher'
A still from 'Reacher' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

Jack and Green found him destroying drives, suggesting elements of the operation were still unknown to them. Before they could ask Leo about them, he ordered his mercenaries to attack the duo. "This all could have been avoided, you know. You should have just walked out of the police station three days ago, got yourself a cheesesteak, and left Philly. But you didn't. And now you're going to die for it, and you'll never even know why," Leo tells them. "You have no idea what that photo really contains, do you?"

A still of Lila and Jacob from 'Reacher'
A still of Lila and Jacob from 'Reacher' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

Reacher and Green put up a commendable fight, but are sadly outnumbered. The mercenaries are instructed to kill them off-site, and therefore they are placed at the back of a transport truck. They are being driven to the woods, where they will, in all probability, be brought to death. Reacher is ready to die with dignity, and encourages Green to do the same. The episode ends with the truck's door opening. Some help may have arrived at the crucial juncture to help the pair out of this pickle. But for now, the heroes seem to be in considerable danger. 

Elsewhere, Jacob has been taken into custody by Detective Docherty (Kevin Corrigan). Jacob, unable to help Plum while being pursued by the authorities, contacts his Uncle Monty (Nick Searcy) for help. Monty arrives but instead of helping Jacob escape, holds him until the Philadelphia police arrive. Though Monty is somewhat uncomfortable, he still hands over Jacob to Detective Docherty. To find out everyone's fates, tune in to the next episode of 'Reacher' Season 4 next Wednesday, only on Prime Video.

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