Why was Jack arrested? 'Reacher' Season 4 Episode 5 ending explained as flash drive reveals mysterious photo

Jack walks into a trap set by Lila and becomes a suspect in the recent episode of 'Reacher'

'Reacher' Season 4 Episode 5, titled 'The Bridge,' was released on August 26. Jack (Alan Ritchson) earlier walked into the trap laid out by Lila (Agnez Mo) and her 'mother,' Amisha (Anggun). The previous episode revealed that the knife used in Ben's murder was the same weapon wielded by Lila and Amisha. This more or less confirmed that the pair was involved in Ben's murder and wasn't working with Anna (Karen Kwong-Chip) to reveal the truth to the nation. The deadly duo also managed to trick Jack by making him enter a hotel room full of people they had murdered, and then calling the police on him.

A still of Lila and Amisha from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Prime Video)

Jack escapes the hotel through a garbage chute. He then connects with Tamara (Sydelle Noel), who figures out the similarities between the weapons involved in Ben and Mary Ellen’s (Manon Ens-Lapointe) murders and those found in the hotel. This information helps Jack put everything together and consider Lila a suspect. They also uncover that the drive has been mailed to Jacob. Before Jack can investigate further, the police hit him with their car and arrest him for the murder of the men in the hotel. Jack is taken into custody, where Det. Shaun Docherty (Kevin Corrigan), Tamara’s partner, visits him. Shaun asks him, “What the hell do you have Tamara tied up in?” Later, another visitor arrives, a so-called CIA agent, 'Officer Baker,' who, in reality, was there to murder Jack.

A still of Jack from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Jessica Kourkounis)

The attempt on his life turns out to be a blessing in disguise for Jack. Both of them get into a fight; Jack comes out on top and, in the process, steals the keys. He reunites with the rest of the gang and finally opens the flash drive. Viewers then learn that it contains a single image featuring Sampson (Marc Blucas), alongside Cahill (Chris Owens), General Putra (Chris Owens), and another man. It makes no sense why so many people are willing to kill over such a simple image. The group also has Anna's phone to investigate, which they found along with the flash drive in Jacob's mailbox. Anna's phone gives the group more incriminating evidence against Lila. There is a message from Lila threatening Anna that reads, "If you involve any authorities or deviate from these instructions, there will be severe consequences for him (Ben) and yourself.” The group also finds a horrifying video showing Lila and Amisha torturing Mary Ellen in front of Ben.

A still from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Prime Video)

Jack then contacts Sampson and asks him about the fourth man in the picture. Sampson reveals that the man was a scientist researching malaria. The picture was taken around 25 years ago, and over time, he has forgotten the scientist's name. Before Jack can delve further, the police arrive at the hotel where he is staying. Tamara pretends to arrest him, trying to create an opportunity for him to escape. However, their plan is foiled by a staff member. Another chase ensues, ending with Jack and Tamara crashing through a glass roof. Jack manages to reach the abandoned restaurant where Ben is being held captive. He ends up finding Lila, but before he can ask her anything, she pulls another fast one on him by threatening Jacob's life in front of him. To find out how the mystery unfolds, tune in to 'Reacher' every Wednesday only on Amazon Prime Video.