'The Wonderland Massacre': Eddie Nash's meteoric rise from Palestine to nightclub legend via a hotdog stand

'The Wonderland Massacre & the Secret History of Hollywood' will explore the perplexing circumstances that led to the Wonderland massacre

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some readers. Discretion is advised.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Prime Video is ensuring that its subscribers's entertainment quota does not diminish as the upcoming criminal documentary, 'The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood', is all set to intrigue viewers.

Set against the backdrop of the enigmatic wonderland massacre, where four people were slain on July 1, 1981, the documentary series will delve into the nitty-gritty of the crime. While conjecture about John Holmes' role persists, Eddie Nash, the controversial personality, continues to perplex people with speculations of him being the mastermind behind the massacre.

Who is Eddie Nash?

Eddie Nash immigrated from Palestine and worked many odd jobs to secure fortunes (YouTube/@controlalthistory)

Eddie Nash is regarded as one of the most prominent criminals in Los Angeles history, having committed several crimes and rising to the position of crime boss even though he was an immigrant. As per reports, Nash was born as Adel Gharib Nasrallah in Palestine in an affluent family, but they were relocated during the establishment of Israel. Reportedly, Nash eventually emigrated to the United States with minimal money and began his profession selling hotdogs.

Thanks to his hard work, Nash created a nightclub empire and eventually ended up controlling many clubs in Los Angeles. Nash controlled 36 liquor licenses in his heyday and owned real properties worth more than $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He was notorious for his lavish lifestyle and excessive drug usage with reports further stating that, despite his participation in the illegal trades, Nash maintained a public image as a successful businessman, which was quickly shattered when his ties to Wonderland Massacre were uncovered.

Was Eddie Nash the mastermind behind Wonderland Massacre?

John Holmes was dealing with his failing career (YouTube/@flashback)

Nash's bright stars started to fade once he met John Holmes, an adult movie actor. Holmes was suffering with his failed career when he became acquainted to the Wonderland Gang, a group of drug traffickers, and quickly became indebted to the gang's leader, Ron Launius, per All Things Interesting. Allegedly, to pay off his debt, Holmes proposed robbing Nash, a prominent underworld figure, by leaving Nash's door open for the gang. On June 29, 1981, the gang, posing as police, raided Nash's house, seizing $1.2 million in cash, cocaine, jewels, and firearms, reports further state.

Nash, suspecting Holmes's complicity, subsequently ordered revenge and on July 1, 1981, police found the brutally slain remains of four Wonderland Gang members in their Laurel Canyon house, with only Launius's wife surviving despite serious injuries. As per reports, a bloody handprint belonging to Holmes was discovered at the site, which led to his arrest making him the prime accused of the killings but he was acquitted in 1982.

Was Eddie Nash prosecuted for Wonderland Massacre?

Eddie Nash thwarted the claim of him engineering Wonderland killings (YouTube/@allthingscrimetv)

Following the savage killings, prosecutors attempted to indict Nash three times. However, the first trial in 1990 resulted in a mistrial because of allegations that Nash bribed a jury with $50,000, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. The second trial, however, acquitted Nash for a lack of evidence.

Nash faced further accusations in 2000 for racketeering, money laundering, jury manipulation, and conspiracy to murder in connection with his drug distribution network and the Wonderland murders, according to The New York Times. Nash pleaded guilty to lesser charges in 2001, but he did not acknowledge the killings. He spent less than five years in jail before dying in 2014 at the age of 85.

How to stream 'The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood'?

A screengrab from the trailer of (YouTube/@mgm+)

Prime Video will release 'The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood' on Sunday, September 8.

Don't have Prime Video? Don't worry; we've got you covered! Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, with several discounts available. 'Prime Access' costs $6.99 per month for government assistance recipients, while 'Prime Student' costs $7.49 per month or $69 per year for college students and includes special benefits.

'The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood' trailer