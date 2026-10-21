‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 sets release date as new trailer reveals Sauron’s next move

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 3 brings Sauron’s growing ambitions and a new battle for Middle-earth.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 3 is gearing up for a major conflict in Middle-earth, with a new trailer teasing Sauron’s ambitions as the War of the Elves and Sauron intensifies. The Prime Video fantasy series returns on November 11, bringing back familiar characters as the Dark Lord prepares to expand his power. Set seven years after the events of Season 2, the new installment finds Sauron determined to conquer Middle-earth. Meanwhile, Galadriel, Elrond, and their allies must confront new threats as divisions between the Elves, Dwarves, and Men threaten their chances of defeating him.

The trailer opens with a view of Mordor’s volcanic landscape before showing Sauron standing atop a tower. As he looks toward what appears to be a fire pit, he declares that he can see a clear path to victory. His ambitions become more apparent as the footage shows him surrounded by an army of Ring-servants. Sauron urges his followers to remain loyal, emphasizing that their work is far from finished. The sequence suggests that he is preparing to use his growing influence to bring more of Middle-earth under his control.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in a still from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video AU & NZ)

The trailer also features Galadriel charging into battle against a Ringwraith. She is knocked from her horse and overpowered, highlighting the danger facing the Elves as Sauron’s forces grow stronger. Elsewhere, High King Ereinion Gil-galad and his council consider the scale of the looming conflict. Gil-galad warns that ‘the enemy has twice our number,’ leaving the Elves facing a formidable challenge.

The new footage suggests that the battle against Sauron will require cooperation among the different peoples of Middle-earth, even as their divisions complicate the fight. Elrond recognizes the urgency of the situation and declares that they have no choice but to act. Meanwhile, Prince Durin reassures a worried Dwarf council member that they will not face the Dark Lord alone. His reassurance could hint at a renewed alliance between the Dwarves and Elves, particularly given Durin and Elrond's previous partnership.

Charlie Vickers as Sauron in a still from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video AU & NZ)

Elendil, the ousted Numenorean sea captain, also appears ready to join the fight, with the trailer showing him walking alongside a substantial army. Gandalf, still grappling with his identity as a wizard, offers encouragement to an unseen character, expressing confidence that they can turn the tide together. However, his encounters with the Dark Wizard continue to complicate his journey, as the latter attempts to persuade him to join forces with him. The trailer also teases new creatures, dangerous battles, and the return of the Balrog, suggesting that the conflict will affect several corners of Middle-earth.

The upcoming season introduces several new cast members. Eddie Marsan joins the series as Thrain, while Andrew Richardson plays Anarion. Zubin Varla appears as Khamul the Easterling, a Ringwraith, and Adam Young joins as an original character named Marnukh. They join returning cast members, including Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, Owain Arthur as Durin, and Lloyd Owen as Elendil.