MEAWW Entertainment Logo

EXCLUSIVE | Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower tease what to expect from ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3

Charlie Vickers and his ‘The Rings of Power’ co-stars hint at Sauron’s next move and the Season 3 moments that left even the cast struggling for words
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower from ‘The Rings of Power’ (Cover Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)
Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower from ‘The Rings of Power’ (Cover Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

Ruling Middle-earth apparently comes with a few setbacks, even for Sauron. ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 finds the Dark Lord pursuing his next move while still dealing with the fallout of his last one. Charlie Vickers says viewers will meet a more unsettled version of the character. And the cast’s hints suggest his plans will take him into some unexpected company.

Speaking to MTN, Vickers describes Sauron as “slightly more unstable than he's been in the past.” Viewers previously saw him manipulate others as Halbrand and Annatar. Season 3 leaves those disguises behind, with his pursuit of power out in the open. He connects that state of mind to Sauron killing Celebrimbor, played by Charles Edwards, in Season 2. The smith’s death has left him needing to gather himself before continuing. He also needs to unlock Celebrimbor’s secrets to forge the One Ring.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn, Galadriel’s long-lost husband, in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

Daniel Weyman, who plays Gandalf, hints that creating it will test Sauron. He says the character must “pour his evil out inside a volcano to try and create this ring.” Weyman warns that “it's not going to be straightforward.” His comments put the difficulty of making the ring at the center of the season’s surprises.

Jamie Campbell Bower offers another clue about what lies ahead. “There's a fiery monster that exists in the depths that in our world has a voice,” he teases. That creature is the Balrog, with Simon Pegg joining the series to voice it. The creature survived its Season 2 confrontation with King Durin III, who sacrificed himself to send it back into the depths of Khazad-dûm. Sauron seeks its advice about surviving the fire needed to forge the ring.

For showrunner Patrick McKay, putting those two characters together was a gamble. When asked about the season’s creative leap, he answers, “Sauron having a conversation with a Balrog.” He calls that “a big risk” but adds, “we really are thrilled with the results.” Filming Sauron entering a volcano and emerging with the One Ring presented another challenge, which McKay describes as “not an easy thing to film.”

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Míriel, has already seen the forging sequence despite not appearing in that part of the story. She calls it “pretty epic” and “pretty major.” Watching it gave her a chance to experience the show from the audience’s side. Her verdict was simple: “My jaw was on the floor.”

Sauron enters a volcano on his quest to forge the One Ring in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

The season also moves the story forward five years after Eregion’s fall. The jump brings changed alliances and the arrival of cities including Rivendell and Barad-dûr. Bower enters as Celeborn, Galadriel’s long-lost husband. Co-showrunner J.D. Payne says the chemistry between Bower and Galadriel actor Morfydd Clark helped settle the casting decision.

‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 premiered on November 11 with four episodes on Prime Video. Episodes five and six arrive November 18. The final two follow November 25, completing the eight-episode season. The first two seasons are also available on Prime Video.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Chicago Fire’ star confirms the first ‘One Chicago’ crossover of the season
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ star confirms the first ‘One Chicago’ crossover of the season

‘Chicago Fire’ reveals when the first ‘One Chicago’ crossover of the season will happen
2026-11-12T08:52:55.000Z
‘Days of Our Lives’ star James Reynolds brings his real-life Parkinson’s diagnosis to Salem
TV

‘Days of Our Lives’ star James Reynolds brings his real-life Parkinson’s diagnosis to Salem

Abe’s recent hand tremors have already raised concerns about his health in Salem
2026-11-12T08:23:38.000Z
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ stars reunite on screen for ‘9-1-1’ crossover nearly 30 years later
TV

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ stars reunite on screen for ‘9-1-1’ crossover nearly 30 years later

Nearly three decades after their 1997 horror film, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe are sharing the screen again, this time in the ‘9-1-1’ franchise
2026-11-12T06:55:17.000Z
Will there be ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Season 2? Hulu’s plans for spin-off explained
TV

Will there be ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Season 2? Hulu’s plans for spin-off explained

The Hulu spinoff follows nine MomTok creators in California, with Jen Affleck as the lone original star
2026-11-12T05:10:11.000Z
FX comedy series ‘Adults’ shares major Season 3 update
FRIENDS (1994)

FX comedy series ‘Adults’ shares major Season 3 update

FX’s comedy series ‘Adults’ follows five friends sharing a home in Queens as they navigate adulthood
2026-11-12T04:36:21.000Z
Who is Margaret Mikami? ‘Chicago Fire’ explores Violet’s family history as ‘NCIS’ alum makes debut
NCIS

Who is Margaret Mikami? ‘Chicago Fire’ explores Violet’s family history as ‘NCIS’ alum makes debut

'Chicago Fire' Season 15 Episode 6 reveals Violet's mother's heartbreaking condition
2026-11-12T04:24:26.000Z
‘Lanterns’ future gets a major update after cancellation rumors spark concern among DC fans
TV

‘Lanterns’ future gets a major update after cancellation rumors spark concern among DC fans

A leadership change at DC Studios left the status of the Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre series in question
2026-11-12T04:05:49.000Z
Why is Frederick 'Freddy' Lambert back? 'Chicago Med' sees French Stewart reunite with Charles
TV

Why is Frederick 'Freddy' Lambert back? 'Chicago Med' sees French Stewart reunite with Charles

'Chicago Med' Season 12 Episode 6, titled 'Lessons in Chemistry,' sees Freddy return to sign Margaret's estate papers alongside Charles
2026-11-12T03:18:28.000Z
Is ‘The Body’ based on a true story? Showrunner explains how her teen years inspired the plot
TV

Is ‘The Body’ based on a true story? Showrunner explains how her teen years inspired the plot

Quinn Shephard and Gina Gammell's coming-of-age story blends horror with teen drama
2026-11-12T03:00:28.000Z
‘How to Get Away With Murder’ star lands lead role in new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

‘How to Get Away With Murder’ star lands lead role in new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff

ABC’s new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff puts one familiar Shondaland face in charge of a West Texas medical center as the series begins assembling its cast.
2026-11-11T20:25:11.000Z