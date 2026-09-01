‘Big Mistakes’ Season 2 brings ‘Lanterns’ alum on board

Season 2 of ‘Big Mistakes’, currently filming in New Jersey, will feature two new faces

'Big Mistakes' has cast two actors in recurring parts for its upcoming season. They have brought on board Poorna Jagannathan, according to TUDUM. The actress is known for her performances in shows like the Netflix series 'Never Have I Ever' and the Hulu comedy 'Deli Boys.' Currently, she is appearing in the hit HBO/DC drama 'Lanterns,' where she plays Zoe, William Macon's wife and John Stewart's love interest. Deadline describes her character as "effortlessly confident," "poised," and "cunning." In 'Big Mistakes', she will appear as Dréa. Apart from this, no further details about the character are out yet.

A still of Zoe from 'Lanterns' — (Image Source: HBO)

The comedy has also cast Lorenzo de Moor, who will portray a character named Leo. The actor is known for his work in Italian movies like 'Dolce Fine Giornata.' In the US, he is known for his performances in 'Another Simple Favor' and 'You, Me & Tuscany.' He has a string of highly anticipated projects lined up, like 'The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One,' the 'Cliffhanger' reboot, and 'Maserati: The Brothers.' 'Big Mistakes' Season 2 is currently filming in New Jersey. Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, and Abby Quinn are all returning as regular cast members from the previous season. Elizabeth Perkins, who recurred in the first season, has been promoted to a series regular.

Lorenzo de Moor posing for the camera — (Image Source: Instagram | @lorenzodemoor)

Season 1's logline "follows Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Ortega), two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they're ill-equipped to handle." The plot details of Season 2 have been kept under wraps. Hence, there is no way to guess how Dréa and Leo may impact the season. The upcoming season will possibly pick up after the events of the first season's finale titled 'Rock, Paper, Scissors.' In the finale, the siblings get more embroiled in the world of crime after it is revealed that Annette (Elizabeth Perkins), Morgan's would-be mother-in-law, is a crime boss.

A still of Morgan and Nicky from 'Big Mistakes' (Image Source: Netflix | Big Mistakes)

Dan Levy, who also created the show, was ecstatic to return for another season on Netflix. "Very grateful and beyond excited to continue the Big Mistakes adventure and my creative collaboration with Netflix," Levy said. "Season 2 is already in the works, and it's going to be wild. I can't wait to get it out there to everyone as soon as humanly possible." The streamer is also equally excited to extend its creative partnership with Levy. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Dan and to bring more of his wonderfully funny and compelling stories to life," Tracey Pakosta, Netflix vice president, comedy series, US, shared at the time of renewal. "Big Mistakes is the most recent example of Dan's singular voice and vision connecting with audiences around the world. We can't wait to see what he has in store for Season 2." All episodes of 'Big Mistakes' are currently streaming on Netflix.