‘Pretty Little Liars’ star to lead Roku’s ‘Scarlett Holmes’ limited series

Roku’s ‘Scarlett Holmes’ puts a romantic twist on the famous detective legacy, following a sharp-minded heroine who solves love and dating mysteries.

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Lucy Hale is taking on a new mystery role in Roku’s upcoming limited series, 'Scarlett Holmes,' which will debut exclusively on The Roku Channel in 2027. Roku has given the project the green light, with Hale set to star and executive-produce. Jaggi Entertainment is producing the Roku Original, which puts a fresh, romantic spin on the legendary world of Sherlock Holmes.

Hale plays Scarlett Holmes, a modern descendant of Sherlock Holmes who has inherited his legendary powers of observation. Instead of solving crimes, Scarlett takes on mysteries involving love, dating, and relationships. Each episode’s storyline draws inspiration from a beloved romantic comedy.

Scarlett works with her trusty sidekick, Jane Watson, as they help clients. While Scarlett finds it easy to interpret the romantic life of others, it is difficult for her to interpret her own emotions. Scarlett's situation becomes especially complicated when she falls for Ollie Moriarity, a charming podcast producer with a hidden agenda. He is secretly planning to expose Scarlett and investigate how she manages to solve her unusual cases.

A still of Lucy Hale (Image Source: Instagram | @lucyhale)

Lucy Hale is best known for playing Aria Montgomery in ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ Hale's recent credits include Lionsgate's ‘F, Marry Kill,’ Hulu's ‘Which Brings Me To You,’ and the romantic comedy ‘Puppy Love.’ She has also completed work on the thriller ‘Legacy’ and romantic comedy ‘Princess.’ The roles of Jane Watson and Ollie Moriarity have not yet been cast. Sophie Tilson and Steve Jaggi are executive producers for Jaggi Entertainment.

Paris Herbert-Taylor and Katie Wilbert wrote ‘Scarlett Holmes.’ The series is overseen by Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall on behalf of Roku. Jaggi Entertainment will handle international sales. Hale said she has been a longtime fan of romantic comedies and was drawn to the show's combination of mystery and the genre. She described Scarlett as smart, curious, and complicated as she searches for love.

A still of Lucy Hale (Image Source: Instagram | @grantlegan)

In a conversation with Deadline, Hale said, “I am a true diehard fan of romantic comedies, and 'Scarlett Holmes' has that special something that made me fall in love with the genre in the first place”. She continued, “And I love that it brings mystery into the rom-com world in a way that feels really fresh and fun. It’s charming, sexy, funny, and has a lot of heart. Scarlett is smart, curious, a little complicated, and like so many of us, looking for love. I feel completely thrilled to step into her shoes.”

An exact premiere date, total episode count, or the complete cast have not been announced. Further details about the release schedule and additional casting are expected as production moves forward.