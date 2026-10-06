‘Boston Blue’ co-creator teases major Season 2 threat: 'Presence is felt..'

‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 brings fresh challenges for the Silver family as political tensions and a dangerous investigation create new trouble.

‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 is bringing back Thad Longfellow as Mae Silver faces another challenge to her political future. Ward Horton, known for ‘The Gilded Age,’ will reprise his role as Thad in a larger guest/recurring role. The Assistant District Attorney first appeared in Season 1 and previously challenged Mae in the Boston District Attorney election. Co-creator Brandon Margolis has teased a very important role for Thad in the new season, describing him as the show's “favorite antagonist.”

Thad's political rivalry with Mae will continue as the two remain on opposite sides of Boston's District Attorney race. She believes his policies could take Boston back into what she describes as the “dark ages.” Margolis confirmed that the election will remain an important storyline as the season progresses. “The election is going to be a story that carries throughout the season, dealing with Thad Longfellow, our favorite antagonist,” Margolis told TV Insider. “His presence is felt immediately in the premiere as a reminder of what’s coming.”

Xochitl Gomez and Mika Amonsen in a still from 'Boston Blue' (Image Source: @CBS)

Thad is prepared to take a more personal approach as he tries to gain an advantage over Mae. That means searching for information that could damage Mae or people close to her. “Thad is willing to get down in the dirt and poke and prod and try to expose secrets that might’ve been better left alone in order to win the election,” Margolis said. The show's election will not air during this year's real-world election, as it will take place later in the season.

Lena Silver's Season 2 story takes her back into police work after the serious injury she suffered in the Season 1 finale. Sonequa Martin-Green returns as Lena, who works alongside Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. Their first major case involves a Boston Strangler copycat killer. Lena also receives a lead concerning the person responsible for attacking Detective Brian Rodgers, played by Ryan Broussard.

Bridget Moynahan, Donnie Wahlberg, and Sonequa Martin-Green in a still from 'Boston Blue' (Image Source: @CBS)

The case could be connected to a larger conspiracy that drives the rest of the season. Co-creator Brandon Sonnier said the premiere will directly address what happened to Rodgers. “We give very concrete answers in the first episode to what happened, why it happened, how it happened,” Sonnier said.

Those answers will connect to the storyline driving the rest of the season. ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 will therefore develop Mae's political battle alongside Lena and Danny's investigation into the events surrounding Rodgers.