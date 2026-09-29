‘Reacher’ gets major update as Prime Video looks beyond Season 5

The Season 4 finale aired on September 16, and Season 5 is currently in production

Prime Video has renewed ‘Reacher’ for a sixth season while Season 5 is still in production. The streamer announced the pickup on Monday, September 28, 2026, 12 days after Season 4’s finale aired on September 16. Peter Friedlander (head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios) declared in the announcement that “Reacher hits hard.” He commended author Lee Child, showrunner Nick Santora, and lead actor Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) for crafting the series. He also extended his gratitude to the team at Paramount Television Studios, which produces the show with Amazon MGM Studios.

A still from ‘Reacher’ Season 4 (Image Source: Prime Video)

The viewership figures behind the announcement are impressive. Per Amazon, Season 4 drew 66 million viewers in its first month and is now one of the five most-viewed seasons of any original series on Prime Video. The show as a whole has a total of 200 million viewers worldwide to date. The series premiered in February 2022, and each season is based on one of Child’s novels. Season 4, which aired from August 12 to September 16, was based on ‘Gone Tomorrow,’ the 13th book in the series. Season 5 will be based on ‘Make Me,’ the 20th book, and it will likely follow Reacher after his train stops in the town of Mother’s Rest. There, he will team up with a private investigator searching for a missing person and uncover a deadly criminal conspiracy.

Notably, the Season 5 cast is already set. Deadline first reported that Jay Baruchel (‘This Is the End’) will play Chief Buck Bauer, Kevin Durand (‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’) will play Nokes, Amanda Ip (‘Cross’) will play Michelle Chang, and Ciara Bravo (‘Voicemails for Isabelle’) will play Eunice. Ritchson returns in the title role. Additionally, the franchise has expanded beyond the main series. The first season of the spinoff ‘Neagley,’ starring Maria Sten, premiered on the same day as the Season 4 finale. The character is Reacher’s trusted former colleague from his time in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit, who appeared as a supporting character in the main show, but has since gone into private practice as a Chicago PI. When her old friend dies in what appears to be an accident, Neagley finds herself on his trail using what she learned from Reacher and her time in the unit. She must contend with old and new dangers as she unearths dark secrets that lead to an even more dangerous confrontation with a ruthless killer. Ritchson appears as Reacher in a guest role in the spin-off. Meanwhile, Prime Video has yet to reveal which novel ‘Reacher’ Season 6 will be based on.

A still from ‘Reacher’ Season 4 (Image Source: Prime Video)

For the uninitiated, Reacher is a former U.S. Army military policeman who travels the country, solving mysteries and invariably finding himself caught up in a criminal conspiracy. Each season adapts a different novel. The first season (2022) was set in Margrave, Georgia, where Reacher was accused of murder, with the victim being his brother Joe. In the second season, members of Reacher’s former group of special military investigators began to get killed, so he reassembled the remaining crew to investigate the matter. In Season 3, Reacher agreed to work with the DEA to bring down suspected drug smuggler Zachary Beck by going undercover as the bodyguard of Beck’s son, Richard. Season 4’s mystery revolved around Anna Merrick’s flash drive, which includes an old photograph of Nolan Cahill, John Sampson, and General Putra, with a blurry whiteboard in the background revealing the formula for a deadly toxin. The season concluded with a connection to a classified program known as Operation Mongoose. All four seasons of ‘Reacher’ and the first season of ‘Neagley’ are currently streaming on Prime Video.