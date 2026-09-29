MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Reacher’ gets major update as Prime Video looks beyond Season 5

The Season 4 finale aired on September 16, and Season 5 is currently in production
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Reacher’ Season 4 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘Reacher’ Season 4 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

Prime Video has renewed ‘Reacher’ for a sixth season while Season 5 is still in production. The streamer announced the pickup on Monday, September 28, 2026, 12 days after Season 4’s finale aired on September 16. Peter Friedlander (head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios) declared in the announcement that “Reacher hits hard.” He commended author Lee Child, showrunner Nick Santora, and lead actor Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) for crafting the series. He also extended his gratitude to the team at Paramount Television Studios, which produces the show with Amazon MGM Studios.

A still from ‘Reacher’ Season 6 (Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘Reacher’ Season 4 (Image Source: Prime Video)

The viewership figures behind the announcement are impressive. Per Amazon, Season 4 drew 66 million viewers in its first month and is now one of the five most-viewed seasons of any original series on Prime Video. The show as a whole has a total of 200 million viewers worldwide to date. The series premiered in February 2022, and each season is based on one of Child’s novels. Season 4, which aired from August 12 to September 16, was based on ‘Gone Tomorrow,’ the 13th book in the series. Season 5 will be based on ‘Make Me,’ the 20th book, and it will likely follow Reacher after his train stops in the town of Mother’s Rest. There, he will team up with a private investigator searching for a missing person and uncover a deadly criminal conspiracy.

Notably, the Season 5 cast is already set. Deadline first reported that Jay Baruchel (‘This Is the End’) will play Chief Buck Bauer, Kevin Durand (‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’) will play Nokes, Amanda Ip (‘Cross’) will play Michelle Chang, and Ciara Bravo (‘Voicemails for Isabelle’) will play Eunice. Ritchson returns in the title role. Additionally, the franchise has expanded beyond the main series. The first season of the spinoff ‘Neagley,’ starring Maria Sten, premiered on the same day as the Season 4 finale. The character is Reacher’s trusted former colleague from his time in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit, who appeared as a supporting character in the main show, but has since gone into private practice as a Chicago PI. When her old friend dies in what appears to be an accident, Neagley finds herself on his trail using what she learned from Reacher and her time in the unit. She must contend with old and new dangers as she unearths dark secrets that lead to an even more dangerous confrontation with a ruthless killer. Ritchson appears as Reacher in a guest role in the spin-off. Meanwhile, Prime Video has yet to reveal which novel ‘Reacher’ Season 6 will be based on.

A still from ‘Reacher’ Season 4 (Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘Reacher’ Season 4 (Image Source: Prime Video)

For the uninitiated, Reacher is a former U.S. Army military policeman who travels the country, solving mysteries and invariably finding himself caught up in a criminal conspiracy. Each season adapts a different novel. The first season (2022) was set in Margrave, Georgia, where Reacher was accused of murder, with the victim being his brother Joe. In the second season, members of Reacher’s former group of special military investigators began to get killed, so he reassembled the remaining crew to investigate the matter. In Season 3, Reacher agreed to work with the DEA to bring down suspected drug smuggler Zachary Beck by going undercover as the bodyguard of Beck’s son, Richard. Season 4’s mystery revolved around Anna Merrick’s flash drive, which includes an old photograph of Nolan Cahill, John Sampson, and General Putra, with a blurry whiteboard in the background revealing the formula for a deadly toxin. The season concluded with a connection to a classified program known as Operation Mongoose. All four seasons of ‘Reacher’ and the first season of ‘Neagley’ are currently streaming on Prime Video. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘The Swan: Behind the Mirror’ reveals new details about the controversial 2000s reality show
TV

‘The Swan: Behind the Mirror’ reveals new details about the controversial 2000s reality show

Creator Nely Galán and surgeon Terry Dubrow are missing from the new Hulu film that gathers former contestants and production staff
3 hours ago
What happened to Jack? 'Line of Fire' Episode 2 ends with a startling revelation
TV

What happened to Jack? 'Line of Fire' Episode 2 ends with a startling revelation

'Line of Fire,' starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis, airs new episodes every Monday on NBC
4 hours ago
Disney+ renews 'ESPN Jeopardy!' but with a major change
TV

Disney+ renews 'ESPN Jeopardy!' but with a major change

Jeremy Schaap won $500,000 for his charity after emerging victorious on 'ESPN Jeopardy!' Season 1
7 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 23 adds 'Schitt's Creek' star in guest role
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 23 adds 'Schitt's Creek' star in guest role

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 23 welcomes three new characters, bringing fresh storylines to Grey Sloan Memorial
8 hours ago
Is ‘A Different World’ returning for Season 2? Everything we know about the Netflix reboot
TV

Is ‘A Different World’ returning for Season 2? Everything we know about the Netflix reboot

Netflix's 'A Different World' reboot has made a strong early impression, with the first season leaving several storylines open for the future.
16 hours ago
‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ cast reveals what’s next after 30th anniversary reunion
TV

‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ cast reveals what’s next after 30th anniversary reunion

'The Sabrina the Teenage Witch' cast is reuniting for a live celebration featuring stories, memories, bloopers, skits and musical moments.
19 hours ago
‘The Madison’ star shares major Season 3 update ahead of Season 2: 'Because Taylor writes...'
TV

‘The Madison’ star shares major Season 3 update ahead of Season 2: 'Because Taylor writes...'

‘The Madison’ cast shares a possible Season 2 release window as plans for the drama’s next chapter take shape.
20 hours ago
‘Chicago PD’ may have lost another cast member just ahead of Season 14
TV

‘Chicago PD’ may have lost another cast member just ahead of Season 14

‘Chicago PD’ is all set to return with Season 14 on Wednesday, October 7, at 10/9c on NBC.
1 day ago
Sylvester Stallone teases bizarre ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 plot: ‘There will be a dinosaur’
TV

Sylvester Stallone teases bizarre ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 plot: ‘There will be a dinosaur’

The Season 4 premiere is set for October 16, with Gretchen Mol joining as a series regular and Neal McDonough back opposite her
1 day ago
‘Lanterns’ may have teased a major character’s return in explosive finale
TV

‘Lanterns’ may have teased a major character’s return in explosive finale

The 39-second ‘Lanterns’ Episode 8 trailer centers on fear as Sinestro gets a larger role
1 day ago