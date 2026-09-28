Did Hal Jordan kill himself? ‘Lanterns’ mystery deepens as the finale approaches

‘Lanterns’, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, will air its season finale on Sunday, October 4, at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

'Lanterns' just aired its penultimate episode, 'The Jordan Boys Legacy,' and fans are still clueless about its central mystery. The HBO show delivered a shocker in its pilot by killing off Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) in the present timeline. Since then, fans have been trying to figure out how the superhero died. Several suspects have emerged during the season, but none as surprising as the one pointed in Episode 7. It is Hal himself. The episode reveals Hal's tragic family background. His father died very young. Though the family was told that he passed away due to an accidental plane crash, Hal thought differently.

A still of Hal and John from 'Lanterns' — (Image Source: HBO)

At the end of the episode, the Hal-o-gram revealed to John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) that his grandfather had killed himself. A young Hal found this in 1975, when his father gave him the key to his Grandpa's safe. Hal believed his father went down the same path. "The same pain, passed down generation to generation, father to son," the Halogram says sadly. "Man, I'm not fearless because I'm brave. I'm fearless because I'm broken." The revelation made both John and the construct consider the possibility that Hal killed himself. Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly Macdonald) probably found him and hid this to protect the superhero. "Like you protected your dad," John said.

A still of Noah from 'Lanterns' — (Image Source: Warner Bros)

Fans will probably have to wait for the finale to confirm the suspicion. The episode introduces another suspect when Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) attacks Halogram. Other suspects include Noah, Sheriff Kerry, and Billy Macon's son. His family's complicated relationship with Hal and eerie behavior make him a prime candidate. Noah's father, Billy Macon, could also be behind the murder, as Hal caused his father's murder and was also romantically involved with his ex-wife Kerry. Kerry has no reasons as of now; no one else had as much access to Hal. She could have easily murdered him and walked away clean. John also has his own share of frustrations and could be involved in the murder.

A still of Sheriff Kerry from 'Lanterns' — (Image Source: HBO)

All the fans know is that the death has consequences not only in the HBO show, but also in the DCU. Executive Producer Tom King shared these consequences "that reverberate throughout the rest of the universe for a long time" with Entertainment Weekly. 'Lanterns' will release its season finale on Sunday, October 4, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Fans hope the mystery will be solved. However, it is possible that the team extended it to next season to keep Hal around.