Zoe Saldaña isn’t ready to join another Taylor Sheridan show after ‘Lioness’: ‘I have my views...’

Season 3 of ‘Lioness’, starring Zoe Saldaña, recently aired its finale, which ended on a major cliffhanger

Zoe Saldaña is not in the mood for any more Taylor Sheridan shows. "I think that Joe McNamara and Lioness is all that I can handle at this time," she shared with PEOPLE when asked about crossing over to other Sheridan shows. The actress explained that bringing CIA operative Joe McNamara to life in 'Lioness' is intense. "I'm number one on the call sheet. I am first one in, last one out," she explained. "I am prepping months before anybody ever is able to prep. So it's already a lot of work for me." The actress also serves as an executive producer on the Paramount+ series. Hence, she needs to take a hands-on approach. "I can't imagine me taking on more of a Taylor Sheridan world," she added.

A still of Joe and Kaitlyn in 'Lioness' (Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)

Saldaña wants to give it her all in 'Lioness.' "I have my views, and I come with all heart, all brains, all muscle at all times," she said. "So, no, I think I'm good here at Lioness." Saldaña does not think that her unwillingness to venture into other Sheridan shows impacts her relationship with the creator. The actress believes her work in the spy thriller has given Sheridan a good idea about what she brings to the table. The Academy Award winner thinks Sheridan considers her to be "honest," "tough as nails," and "vocal and opinionated." "The good takeaway that I'm grateful for is that he knows that I'm reliable, just like Joe is," she shared.

A still of Joe and Cody from 'Lioness' Season 2 (YouTube/@valyriansteel)

Saldaña also discussed 'Lioness' future. The Season 3 finale revealed Joe's kidnapper, and she is still out for revenge. The story is wide open, but Saldaña does not know if a return is on the cards. The actress has also reportedly not had any conversations about it with Sheridan. "I don't know if we're able to go to a season 4," she said. "I don't know where he would take it." Fans have been waiting with bated breath for updates about a fourth season. Viewership should not be an issue since the streamer previously claimed that Season 3 outperformed Season 2 in numbers. The ball appears to be in the court of extremely busy Nicole Kidman, Saldaña, and Sheridan.

A still of Kaitlyn from 'Lioness' Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Paramount+)

Kidman, who plays Kaitlyn, seems to be all in on the show. She urged fans to demand a fourth season from the streaming site. "We need to have loud voices," Kidman told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm passionate about the show, so I'm glad other people are. It really seems to connect more and more with people as they discover it." All episodes of 'Lioness' are currently streaming on Paramount+.