‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ cast reveals what’s next after 30th anniversary reunion

'The Sabrina the Teenage Witch' cast is reuniting for a live celebration featuring stories, memories, bloopers, skits and musical moments.

The cast of 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' is taking its 30th anniversary celebration on the road with a 15-stop live reunion tour across the U.S. Melissa Joan Hart, Beth Broderick, Caroline Rhea, Soleil Moon Frye, Nate Richert, Michelle Beaudoin, Jenna Leigh Green, Elisa Donovan, and David Lascher will appear during the tour.

'Sabrina Cast Reunion: 30 Year Anniversary Live' will begin in Beverly, Massachusetts, near Salem, before traveling to cities including Orlando, Detroit, and Fresno. Hart played Sabrina Spellman, while Broderick and Rhea played her aunts Zelda and Hilda. Frye will appear as Roxie King, while Richert played Sabrina's boyfriend Harvey Kinkle.

Melissa Joan Hart in a still from 'The Bad Guardian' (Image Source: Lifetime)

The reunion will feature behind-the-scenes stories, favorite memories, and bloopers, along with live skits, musical moments, and other surprises. Audiences can also expect bloopers, live skits, and musical moments, along with additional surprises connected to the show. Hart previously discussed the series' lasting popularity in an earlier PEOPLE interview tied to the cast's June 13 reunion in Chicago. “It’s so incredible,” Hart said of the show's continued success. She said the series still has an international following and remains meaningful to people who watched it during challenging periods in their lives. “It’s still so loved. It’s so international,” she said.

Hart also recalled hearing from viewers who said the show helped them through difficult moments. Some fans even told her that watching the series helped them learn English. “All these amazing things that you hear that, over time you hear it so much that you have to start to believe that it meant a lot to people,” she said.

Broderick reflected on the show's success and how its impact extended far beyond what the cast expected when they were making it. “When we were doing the show, we knew that we were onto something,” she said. “We knew that we were going to be a hit.” However, she said the cast could not have anticipated that the series would remain relevant for three decades. “But nobody expects to be valid and a hit for 30 years,” Broderick said.

Melissa Joan Hart and Nate Richert in a still from 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (Image Source: ABC Photo Archives | ABC via Getty Images)

Broderick also noted that the show continues to air widely. “That is just not the kind of impact we had anticipated,” she said. 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' originally ran from 1996 to 2003 and centered on Sabrina, who lived with her aunts Hilda and Zelda, who taught her about life as a witch. The later seasons showed Sabrina navigating college, friendships, and magic. Its supernatural storylines were combined with the everyday challenges faced by its central characters.