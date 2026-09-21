‘Ride or Die’ gets a disappointing update from Prime Video after just one season

Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer’s buddy comedy is done at its original home after just one run

‘Ride or Die’ has come to an end after only one season. Prime Video decided to pull the plug on the action comedy featuring Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, according to Deadline, which was the first to break this news. Paramount Television Studios, which is producing the series, is reportedly seeking new platforms interested in picking it up. This development gives fans a glimmer of hope, as it suggests that Judith and Debbie’s story is not over yet – it just needs a new home.

A still from ‘Ride or Die’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

‘Ride or Die’ debuted on Prime Video on July 15, 2026, with all eight episodes available for streaming. The series follows lifelong best friends Debbie Claybourne (Spencer) and Judith Burton (Waddingham), who become embroiled in a deadly mystery after Debbie learns that her friend Judith is an international assassin. After one of her missions goes awry, both Debbie and Judith go on the run. By many accounts, the series was a critical success and a commercial one too. According to TheWrap, it climbed to the top of Prime Video’s public US top 10 chart on its premiere week and appeared in Nielsen’s weekly rankings top 10 for several months. It is common practice for such a show to get renewed for more seasons, which makes its cancellation even more confusing.

The reasons for cancellation, according to Deadline, remain unclear, but it is believed that the lack of interest from Prime Video’s target demo contributed significantly to the decision. While the show did attract a considerable amount of older viewers, including men, its strongest segment remained middle-aged women. The problem was that Amazon probably did not want to invest in another series targeting this particular group of consumers. The reason is simple: the majority of these people are already Prime Video subscribers, as they tend to shop on the website more frequently, and thus, there is no need to incentivize them with new content. It’s important to note that Deadline reports this based on what sources told them, and it’s not an official explanation from the studio. Plus, Prime Video hasn’t made any public statements about its decision-making process.

A still from ‘Ride or Die’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

There’s an interesting tidbit about the series’ production journey. It was initially developed by Skydance Television before being transferred to Paramount Television, which occurred after Skydance Media sold off to Paramount Global. Amazon MGM Studios, Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s Double Dream, and Octavia Spencer’s Orit Entertainment were also involved in the production of the series. Aside from creating the series, Tessa Coates also served as its showrunner alongside Matt Miller, with Peyton Reed being the director. The rest of the cast included Ed Skrein, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker, Jacky Ido, Sylvia Hoeks, and Bill Nighy. Altogether, the supporting cast and crew could provide enough material for a second season if another network decided to pick it up. As of now, there are no reports of a new season being produced. No one has heard anything official from Prime Video or Paramount Television about what’s going on, so it’s not clear why the show was canceled. For now, ‘Ride or Die’ Season 1 is available on Prime Video for viewers to stream.