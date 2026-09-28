MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is ‘Lanterns’ setting up an alien threat? Episode 7 ending explained

In Episode 7, John Stewart and the Halogram travel through a portal from Hal Jordan’s storage vault to a dead world
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 7 (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)
A still Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 7 (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)

Lanterns’ spent its first six episodes almost entirely on Earth, with Rushville, Nebraska, the site of Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler)’s murder. Apart from a brief appearance on Oa, where Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) sits in a space prison, the show’s aliens masquerade as humans. The Manhunters, the Guardians’ first police force, were the only extraterrestrials in the series not disguised as humans. Antaan (Paul Ben-Victor) tracked one of them, Zoe Macon (Poorna Jagannathan), to kill her in revenge for murdering his people. Now, Episode 7, for the first time, looks outside Earth’s system.

A still from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Hotstar)
A still from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Hotstar)

In the episode titled ‘The Jordan Boys Legacy,’ John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and the Halogram, the manifestation of Hal’s memory in his ring, gain access to a voice-protected vault in Hal’s storage unit. They discover a dimensional portal sphere and a bag of equipment, including a canteen and a pistol. The sphere transports them to Antaan’s homeworld, which has an upside-down ghost town hovering over a desolate landscape. John recognizes the location, which his mind was imprinted with by Antaan’s henchmen in Episode 2, but the episode never mentions the planet’s name.

The gas Zoe released made the people of the planet commit violence and die by suicide by leaping out of the windows, and it lingered in the air and the water. While crossing the lake during a storm, John hallucinates his father and his younger self, but the hologram pulls him back into the boat. On an island, the duo finds a building that seems to be pumping the poison gas into the air. Inside, a hooded person grabs the hologram, and John knocks him out, revealing his identity as Sinestro. So does the episode set up an alien threat? Episode 7 does not reveal who released Sinestro from the Spacekaban prison, the escape Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) told John about in Episode 6, or how he reached the planet. Instead, the Episode reveals that Hal kept a secret portal to the location where Sinestro was supposedly hiding. Furthermore, in the episode, Jordan’s killer remains unidentified.

A still from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Hotstar)
A still from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Hotstar)

The show’s creator, Chris Mundy, told EW in August that they did not have a big bad in the season. He noted that it allowed them to use Sinestro, one of the most prominent villains in the DC universe, more sparingly. “But by nature of the fact that we were telling a mystery more than we were telling a thriller, we don’t really have a big bad in the season. We have mysteries [where] there might be something malevolent behind them or not, and there’s a mystery of people’s identities or who did what, but it’s not ‘we’re fighting this bad guy, and he’s gonna destroy the world.’ So in this weird way, it freed us up. We could use him sparingly,” he said.

A still from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Hotstar)
A still from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 7 (Image Source: Hotstar)

Sinestro was Hal’s mentor before the yellow power of fear consumed him, driving him to assist the villains of the universe in conquering the Guardians and waging a horrific war of conquest, resulting in his banishment from the Corps. Still, the new trailer focuses on the emotion of fear, which fuels the ‘Yellow Lantern Corps’ in the DC Comics universe. The finale was written by Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, the trio who wrote the pilot episode. Episode 8, titled ‘Dirt and Stars,’ will premiere on Sunday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET, on HBO and HBO Max.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Chicago PD’ may have lost another cast member just ahead of Season 14
TV

‘Chicago PD’ may have lost another cast member just ahead of Season 14

‘Chicago PD’ is all set to return with Season 14 on Wednesday, October 7, at 10/9c on NBC.
3 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone teases bizarre ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 plot: ‘There will be a dinosaur’
TV

Sylvester Stallone teases bizarre ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 plot: ‘There will be a dinosaur’

The Season 4 premiere is set for October 16, with Gretchen Mol joining as a series regular and Neal McDonough back opposite her
3 hours ago
What to expect from ‘Lanterns’ finale? Episode 8 trailer reveals major DC threat
TV

What to expect from ‘Lanterns’ finale? Episode 8 trailer reveals major DC threat

The 39-second finale trailer centers on fear as Sinestro gets a larger role
5 hours ago
Did Hal Jordan kill himself? ‘Lanterns’ mystery deepens as the finale approaches
TV

Did Hal Jordan kill himself? ‘Lanterns’ mystery deepens as the finale approaches

‘Lanterns’, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, will air its season finale on Sunday, October 4, at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max
5 hours ago
Zoe Saldaña isn’t ready to join another Taylor Sheridan show after ‘Lioness’: ‘I have my views...’
TV

Zoe Saldaña isn’t ready to join another Taylor Sheridan show after ‘Lioness’: ‘I have my views...’

Season 3 of ‘Lioness’, starring Zoe Saldaña, recently aired its finale, which ended on a major cliffhanger
10 hours ago
Is Hillman College real? Where Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ sequel was filmed
TV

Is Hillman College real? Where Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ sequel was filmed

Netflix’s sequel filmed across Atlanta, using real HBCU campuses and local venues to bring Hillman to life.
1 day ago
‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 casts John Goodman alongside two major video game stars
THE LAST OF US (2023)

‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 casts John Goodman alongside two major video game stars

Two stars from ‘The Last of Us Part II’ game return in new roles as the HBO series shifts toward Abby’s story.
1 day ago
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 adds ‘Station 19’ fan favorite in mystery premiere role
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 adds ‘Station 19’ fan favorite in mystery premiere role

A familiar face from 'Station 19' arrives in the 'Chicago Fire' Season 15 premiere, but his role at Firehouse 51 remains a mystery.
2 days ago
Netflix’s ‘The Hunchback, Soul of Paris’ gets a release date as Vincent Cassel leads darker Quasimodo reimagining
TV

Netflix’s ‘The Hunchback, Soul of Paris’ gets a release date as Vincent Cassel leads darker Quasimodo reimagining

This new Quasimodo movie swaps songs and gargoyles for cholera plague and manhunts
2 days ago
‘SWAT Exiles’ showrunner teases mystery character Nico’s connection to the OG series
TV

‘SWAT Exiles’ showrunner teases mystery character Nico’s connection to the OG series

The ‘S.W.A.T.’ spin-off follows Hondo as he takes charge of a new generation of recruits while confronting the events of his past
2 days ago