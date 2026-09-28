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What to expect from ‘Lanterns’ finale? Episode 8 trailer reveals major DC threat

The 39-second finale trailer centers on fear as Sinestro gets a larger role
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thegreenlanterns)
A still from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thegreenlanterns)

Lanterns’ officially premiered on HBO on Sunday, August 16, 2026, beginning with the murder of veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) in Rushville, Nebraska, and answering the question ‘who killed Hal?’ over eight episodes. The series has seen the introduction of the Manhunters, the unmasking of the hidden crimes of the Guardians, and the arrival of Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), Hal’s mentor who was imprisoned on Oa before escaping. Episode 7 aired on September 27, 2026, and concluded with John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and the digital projection of Hal, 'Hal‑ogram,' entering a portal to the destroyed home world of Antaan. There, they encountered Sinestro, who was imprisoned on an island within a mysterious tower. HBO has released the trailer for the series’ finale, Episode 8, which focuses on Sinestro. The promo teases his larger role and a possible path to Hal’s return.

A still from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 8 (Image Source: Instagram | thegreenlanterns)
A still from ‘Lanterns’ Episode 8 (Image Source: Instagram | thegreenlanterns)

The 39‑second preview for the finale strongly suggests that fear, the power source for the Yellow Lantern Corps (Sinestro Corps) in DC lore, will play a key role while bringing Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) back for a second appearance this season. In the trailer, Sinestro tells John that the Lantern Corps “thinks that fear makes you weak,” that “they couldn’t be more wrong,” and that “fear is the most powerful force in the universe.” Then, he says, “Hal didn’t have to die in vain... I know a way, I know a way,” repeating the phrase to imply that he has a plan to use the power of Hal’s death to achieve a goal, widely interpreted to be the resurrection of Hal and/or the creation of the Yellow Lanterns. Later in the trailer, Hal tells John, “Don’t be afraid to be afraid.”

Sinestro’s story unfolds with purpose. At first, he trained Hal. Later, yellow fear energy took over him, leading him down a rogue path. In the series, he is shown as a prisoner whom Hal visits occasionally, designed by the creators to echo a Hannibal Lecter-type character seen rarely. Episode 6 brings an update: Guy informs John about Sinestro’s escape from the infamous Spacekaban prison. But Episode 7 leaves viewers wondering who aided his escape or how he ended up on the dead planet. It reveals that Hal secretly maintained a portal to that world, though the reason for this is not disclosed. As the series reaches its conclusion, Hal's murderer is yet to be revealed, but showrunner Chris Mundy told Entertainment Weekly in August that this season does not focus on any one “big bad,” giving the writers more freedom to explore other potential killers and the impact of Hal’s death on those who knew him.

A still from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 8 (Image Source: Instagram | thegreenlanterns)
A still from the ‘Lanterns’ Episode 8 (Image Source: Instagram | thegreenlanterns)

Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King have written the finale, ‘Dirt and Stars,’ which serves as Episode 8. Christopher Cantwell has joined Mundy as co-showrunner, while a writers’ room has been created to develop a potential second season. However, HBO has yet to formally renew ‘Lanterns’ for Season 2. Meanwhile, John Stewart and Guy Gardner will appear in James Gunn’s ‘Man of Tomorrow,’ set to arrive on HBO in 2027. The finale will air on Sunday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

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