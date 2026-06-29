Is ‘FROM’ returning for Season 5? What to expect after the explosive Season 4 finale

Season 4 of 'From' ended on a massive cliffhanger, with the town's residents becoming more vulnerable in their fight against the monsters

The supernatural horror series 'From' centers on the nightmarish town of Fromville, whose residents are held captive in the town by mysterious forces. The horror-mystery series, created by John Griffin, debuted in 2022 on MGM+. Its fourth season dropped on April 19 and ended its 10-episode run on a major cliffhanger on June 28. The town's residents successfully managed to uproot the Bottle Tree and remove the dead children's bones from the underground tunnel, believing that it would end the curse and set them free. However, Sophia and Clara secretly got rid of all the talismans that were protecting the town, making its residents truly defenseless against the monsters.

Fans don't have to wonder whether the show will return for another installment to resolve all its mysteries, as 'From' was renewed for its fifth and final season on April 15, days before the Season 4 premiere. The slow-burning mystery will reach its conclusion next season and offer answers to the lingering questions about the town's origins and the nocturnal creatures. In April, Griffin exclusively told The Hollywood Reporter that he initially considered plans for a sixth season, but decided against it. "There was a fair amount of soul-searching. But we all came to the realization that if we made that sixth season, it would be for us, because it’s just too hard to say goodbye," he said.

A still of Tabitha and Jade inside the tunnels in 'FROM' Season 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

He added that the series reaches its natural conclusion at the end of Season 5. "In full transparency, five seasons was always the goal, but we always wanted to let the story tell us when it was time to end. When we reached the end of season three and the death of Jim (Eion Bailey), it felt like we reached the end of the beginning. Similarly, season four very naturally feels like the beginning of the end. We’ve had the opportunity to tell this story from the beginning the way we really wanted to tell it, with the full support of Michael Wright and everybody over at MGM. It’s rare you get to tell this type of story and give it the life you feel it needs, to let the story decide when it’s time to end."

An image of Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in 'FROM' Season 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

The outlet also reported that the writers' room was mapping out the fifth season, which is set to start production this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Although an official release date has not been announced yet, 'From' Season 5 will likely premiere in 2027. The upcoming season will resolve the overarching mysteries and showcase the fates of the town's residents. The fifth season will finally reveal the secrets of the mysterious town, its deadly nocturnal creatures, and the supernatural forces that won't let people escape. It will also delve deeper into the origins of the Boy in White, the Man in Yellow, and the faraway trees, and reveal the meaning behind the visual hallucinations plaguing the residents.

An image of the cast of 'FROM' Season 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @fromonmgm)

Furthermore, most of the cast will return for the next season of 'From' to conclude their characters' journeys. The upcoming season will see Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd Stevens, Scott McCord as Victor Kavanaugh, Robert Joy as Henry Kavanaugh, David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews, Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan, Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines, and Julia Doyle as Sophia / The Man in Yellow, among others. Fans most likely won't get to see Nathan D. Simmons as Elgin Williams and Kaelen Ohm as Marielle Sinclair in the fifth season, as the characters met a brutal end in the Season 4 finale. However, they may be brought back via flashbacks or through the visual hallucinations experienced by several characters.