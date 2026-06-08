'FROM' Season 4 Episode 7 focuses on Boyd's new plan for survival but the Man in Yellow changes everything

'FROM' is created by John Griffin and focuses on a small town that traps everyone inside

Even the best plans do not always work out, and the latest episode of the popular MGM+ series 'FROM' proves just that. The ongoing Season 4 continues to show Sheriff Boyd and the other residents of Fromville steadily approaching the truth about the night creatures. Determined to defeat them, Sheriff Boyd tried his best to execute one of his plans. However, things don't go as initially expected, and Boyd's attempts to subdue the creatures using Tabitha's doll-killing totem weapon fall flat. Meanwhile, after being trapped in a bus, Kenny somehow manages to make it out alive with the help of Fatima's connection to Smiley.

It was Jade's mushroom-induced visions that first got Boyd thinking about using the doll-killing totem to incapacitate the creatures of the night. The sixth episode eventually made it clear that Jade's hallucinations were indeed rooted in reality. It was then that Boyd began putting his plan into action, with the first step being to determine whether Tabitha's totem could kill the creatures with the same force that it killed those dolls. While working on his plan, Boyd remained confident in his chances of success, believing himself to be a natural survivor. Previously, in the sophomore season of the MGM+ show, Boyd was able to kill Smiley using the worms he procured from Martin. Elsewhere, the episode reinforced the theme of striving for the truth as several character arcs converged in that direction.

A still from 'FROM' Season 4 on MGM+ (Image Source: Instagram | @mgmplus)

Despite the looming distrust and apprehension, Boyd became unusually optimistic and tried to convince the residents of Fromville that they could finally choose to escape. He emphasized the importance of the mission to the tunnel, believing that recovering the children's bones was an integral part of his overall plan to escape. Boyd further persuaded them, adding that the totem could destroy the creatures and allow them a safe passage through the tunnel. Despite his enthusiasm, only a few were convinced. His plans were soon laid to rest by Sophia or the Man in Yellow. The previous episodes hinted that the latter is the one who secretly manipulates and controls everything.

A still from 'FROM' Season 4 on MGM+ (Image Source: Instagram | @mgmplus)

As Boyd's plan failed and he was unable to kill the night creatures with the totem, Sophia revealed the details of the plan to the creatures after learning about it herself. Sophia then poured her essence into Henry's drink and claimed him to be her next victim. The high point of the episode was certainly Roger coming back to life towards the end, adding to the awe and horror of the episode. 'FROM' is exclusively available on MGM+.