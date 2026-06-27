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As ‘Outlander’ ends, Starz finds its replacement in another Scotland-inspired fantasy book adaptation

Starz isn’t leaving fantasy behind after ‘Outlander’, as the network eyes a bestselling book series packed with romance, war, and werewolves.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall from the Starz series 'Outlander' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @outlander_starz)
A still of Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall from the Starz series 'Outlander' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @outlander_starz)

After saying goodbye to ‘Outlander’, Starz is already looking toward its next sweeping fantasy romance. The network is developing a television adaptation of ‘The Wolf King’, the bestselling book series by Lauren Palphreyman, as reported by Deadline. The timing feels far from accidental. ‘Outlander’ wrapped up its eight-season run earlier this year. While the franchise is still alive thanks to its prequel, ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’, the network seems eager to introduce another fantasy series with a Scotland-inspired setting and fantasy elements. This time, however, the story swaps time travel for werewolves. At the center of ‘The Wolf King’ is Aurora, a princess who gets abducted by a werewolf. According to the official description, Aurora finds herself trapped in a dangerous love triangle while tensions rise between humans and the werewolf clans holding her captive.

As both sides move closer to open conflict, she must decide whether she will allow others to shape her future or take control of her own destiny. Starz is not thinking small with the project either. The network has secured rights not only to ‘The Wolf King’, which first hit bookstores in 2023, but also to its follow-up novels. The second installment, ‘The Night Prince’, arrived in 2025, while the third book, ‘The Wolf Queen’, is scheduled to be published this November. By locking down all three novels early, Starz has given itself room to continue the story well beyond an opening season if the adaptation connects with audiences. While there has been no announcement regarding how closely the television version will follow the books, having the complete trilogy under the same banner certainly opens the door for multiple seasons.

'The Wolf King' book cover and its synopsis (Image Source: Instagram | @laurenpalphreyman)
'The Wolf King' book cover and its synopsis (Image Source: Instagram | @laurenpalphreyman)

Helping guide the adaptation is Tanya Saracho, who has signed on as showrunner and executive producer. Saracho is best known for creating ‘Vida’, the Starz drama that aired for three seasons between 2018 and 2020. Palphreyman will also serve as an executive producer, giving the author an active role in bringing her fictional world to television. For Starz, the project arrives at an interesting moment. The network officially concluded ‘Outlander’ with its eighth and final season, bringing one of its biggest original dramas to an end. The series finale aired on May 15 after years of following Claire and Jamie Fraser through love, war, family struggles, and time-travel adventures.

An image of Jamie and Claire from 'Outlander' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @outlander_starz)A still of Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan from 'Outlander' Season 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @outlander_starz)

Of course, ‘The Wolf King’ is not a replacement in the strict sense. The worlds, characters, and mythology are entirely different. Still, viewers who enjoyed the historical romance and fantasy set in Scotland in ‘Outlander’ may find this upcoming series worth keeping an eye on. Meanwhile, many details remain under wraps. No casting announcements have been made, leaving Aurora and the rest of the book’s characters waiting to find the actors who will bring them to life. Production dates have also not been revealed, and Starz has yet to announce when viewers might see the adaptation premiere. Likewise, there is no word yet on filming locations or how many episodes the first season could include.

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