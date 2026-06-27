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What was the Rob Reiner tribute in ‘The Bear’ finale? Subtle ‘Princess Bride’ nod explained

Ebra’s final call to Albert Schnur gave ‘The Bear’ finale a quiet Rob Reiner tribute through one familiar line.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Albert Schnurr (Rob Reiner) from 'The Bear' (Cover Image Source: FX)
A still of Albert Schnurr (Rob Reiner) from 'The Bear' (Cover Image Source: FX)

'The Bear' finale includes a quiet moment that longtime fans of Rob Reiner might recognize, though the show never calls attention to it directly. In Season 5, Episode 8, titled 'The Original Beef of Chicagoland', Ebraheim, aka Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson), makes an important phone call about the future of the Beef. The exchange is brief and understated, but it carries a deeper meaning tied to Reiner's legacy. Reiner appeared in Season 4 as Albert Schnur, a consultant who helped Ebra think beyond the original sandwich shop. At a time when Ebra was unsure about the business's future, Albert encouraged him to consider expansion. His guidance laid the groundwork for the idea of turning the Beef into a franchise, which becomes a key storyline in the final season.

Rob Reiner attends the screening of
Rob Reiner at an event. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant)

Even though Reiner does not appear onscreen in the finale, his character remains central to the narrative. After Ebra finally convinces Carmen 'Carmy' Anthony Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) to support the franchise plan, he begins taking concrete steps. He scouts a potential new location with the team and then calls Albert to share the progress. During the call, Ebra said, "Albert, we are in business. It's perfect." Ebra added, "I will have all the documents, email it to you immediately. Anything else I can do?" Even though viewers never hear Albert's voice on the other end, Ebra pauses for a moment before softly saying, "As you wish," quoting Cary Elwes' Westley in the Reiner-directed 1987 classic 'The Princess Bride'. By including the line in Ebra's dialogue, the show offers a subtle tribute to Reiner's work as a director while keeping the moment grounded in the story.

The finale also reinforces the importance of Albert's influence. Season 5 unfolds over a single intense day, with the restaurant dealing with service issues, a rainstorm, reservation problems, and food shortages. Amid the chaos, Ebra gathers the confidence to pitch his franchise idea. James 'Cicero' Kalinowski (Oliver Platt) helps bring it to Carmy's attention, and once Carmy agrees, the plan quickly moves forward. The call to Albert marks the point where the idea becomes reality.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner, and Michele Reiner attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
(L-R) Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner, and Michele Reiner attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard)

Reiner's absence from the finale is handled carefully. According to The Wrap, it remains unclear whether he was expected to return before his death in December 2025. He and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead on December 14, and their son, Nick Reiner, was later charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. Reports also state that Nick pleaded not guilty in February. Albert's role was more than a brief guest appearance. His interactions with Ebra helped shape one of the final season's most important decisions. Also, it gives Ebra a sense of closure, as the person who helped him imagine the Beef's future is still connected to its next chapter. The tribute is easy to miss, as it is woven into a routine conversation rather than presented as a separate moment. 'The Bear' Season 5 is now streaming on Hulu.

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