Who won 'Jeopardy!' today? Adam Remsen plays his first game as a super champion

Adam Remsen faced off against Clay Stallworth and Kristin Warner in Friday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'

Adam Remsen's first game as a 'Jeopardy!' superchampion turned out to be a memorable one for him. The theatre producer faced off against Clay Stallworth, a pediatrician from Augusta, Georgia, and Kristin Warner, an attorney from Fairport, New York, for his 11th game. To date, in his 'Jeopardy!' career, Remsen has garnered a whopping $228,806, and with this one, he hoped to add more to his tally. The last game was probably the hardest one he has played until now in this memorable streak. Stallworth and Warner hoped to make things harder for him in this episode and displace the 22nd superchampion of the show from his throne.

Still of Adam Remsen from 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Remsen's Daily Double luck was shining the brightest today, as he picked up a DD right off the gates in the 'Jeopardy!' round. The DD belonged to the category '11-Letter Words' worth $600. As per the rules, Remsen could wager up to $1,000 on this DD, and he went all in. The clue read, "Hotel concierge & cruise ship entertainment director are jobs in this industry." Remsen answered, "What is hospitality?" and it was adjudged correct. Thereafter, the theatre producer continued to build on his lead and, before the commercial break (after 15 clues), was leading the proceedings with $5,400, with Stallworth following closely behind with $2,800 and Warner dead last with $1,200.

Cast Photon of (R) Kristin and (L) Clay (Image Source: Jeopardy!

Remsen did not leave the foot off the paddle and continued his streak of correct answers. By the end of the first round, he had given 13 correct responses in comparison to seven provided by each of his competitors. Remsen might not be wrong to think his family has superpowers. These state of affairs made Remsen sit at the top of the table with $8,000 in his pocket. Circumstances, though, flipped for Warner and Stallworth, as the former picked up three correct answers in the fast food group. Now Warner was in second position with $3,400, and Stallworth was last with $2,800.

Still of Adam Remsen in Jeopardy! (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

'Double Jeopardy' was the round where Remsen quite literally ran away with the game. The theatre producer raced ahead by giving the right answers to the first three clues. DD luck was also on his side as he found both DDs in the fourth and ninth clues, respectively. The first one belonged to the category 'Playing The Dozens.' At that point, Remsen had $12,000, while Warner had $3,400, and Stallworth carried $2,800. Remsen considered everything and wagered $4,000. The clue read, " Hercules labored at 12 tasks to atone for killing his family, an atrocity committed after this stepmother drove him insane," and the superchampion answered with " What is Hera?" which turned out to be correct. The ninth one was from the category 'Blank Verse,' and this time Remsen went even bigger and bet $8,000. The clue read, "From 'Invictus': 'I am the master of my fate; I am the ____ ____ ____ ____'" Remsen wrote, "What is captain of my soul?" and it was deemed correct. He elevated his earnings to $18,800 with this response.

Please welcome your new super-champion, Adam Remsen 😎🎉 pic.twitter.com/hWD076rHOx — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 26, 2026

On the back of his 19 correct responses in the second round, and DD dominance, Remsen gathered a runaway lead entering the 'Final Jeopardy' round. He topped the chart with $38,000, head and shoulders above Stallworth, who earned $9,200, and Warner, who won $8,200. The Final Jeopardy was from the category 'U.S. Landmarks,' and its clue read, "Norwegian Arne Peterssen was the last to pass through this location, which was then officially closed in 1954." All three answered correctly with 'What is Ellis Island?' Warner walked away with $14,000 after wagering $6,200, while Stallworth bowed out with $16,401 after wagering $7,201. The superchampion went big by wagering $12,000 and will now enter his 12th game on Monday with $278,806. 'Jeopardy!' airs on syndicated networks from Monday to Friday, and streams on both Hulu and Peacock.

Links in the article

https://thejeopardyfan.com/2026/06/daily-details-6-26-2026.html

https://thejeopardyfan.com/2026/06/final-jeopardy-6-26-2026.html

https://www.reddit.com/r/Jeopardy/comments/1ug9fkk/jeopardy_discussion_thread_for_fri_jun_26/