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‘Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite for Netflix spy show from ‘Adolescence’ creator

Netflix has paired two fan-favorite stars once again for a brand-new thriller, where a missing mission pulls an estranged family into danger.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour in a still from 'Stranger Things' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Stranger Things)
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour in a still from 'Stranger Things' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Stranger Things)

Fans of ‘Stranger Things’ are about to see one of the show’s most loved on-screen pairings together again, but this time, things will look very different. Netflix has officially handed a straight-to-series order to a new espionage drama starring Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, reuniting the actors after years of playing Eleven and Jim Hopper, respectively. The untitled drama comes from ‘Adolescence’ co-creator Jack Thorne and is being produced by A24, making it one of Netflix’s newest high-profile original series currently in development. Brown and Harbour are not only leading the cast but are also serving as executive producers, while Thorne is writing every episode and executive producing the series as well. Netflix committed to the project with a straight-to-series order rather than developing it through a pilot first, showing plenty of confidence in the creative team behind it.

That is not exactly surprising, considering the people involved have already helped create some of the streamer’s biggest hits. Brown and Harbour earned Emmy nominations during their run on ‘Stranger Things’. Fans have continued hoping to see them share another project once ‘Stranger Things’ reaches its conclusion. That wish is now becoming reality. Interestingly, this marks another collaboration between Brown and Thorne. Thorne wrote Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ movies, with Brown starring as the famous detective’s younger sister while also producing the films. The third installment of the franchise is scheduled to arrive on July 1. Meanwhile, the upcoming drama is loosely inspired by Paul Warner’s debut novel ‘A Spy In the Blood’.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @strangerthingstv)
David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown in a still from 'Stranger Things' (Image Source: Instagram | @strangerthingstv)

While it borrows ideas from the book, the television adaptation is expected to tell its own version of the story rather than serving as a direct page-to-screen retelling. Harbour will play Matt Wolfe, a former FBI agent whose career has taken an unexpected turn. Once respected within the bureau, Wolfe is now working as a security expert after falling from grace. He has left the dangerous life of espionage behind, or at least he thinks he has. Brown will portray Rebecca, Matt’s estranged daughter. Following her father’s footsteps, Rebecca has built her own career as an FBI agent despite the complicated relationship between them. However, everything changes after she disappears while carrying out a mission.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour in a still from 'Stranger Things' (Image Source: Instagram | @strangerthingstv)
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour in a still from 'Stranger Things' (Image Source: Instagram | @strangerthingstv)

Rebecca’s disappearance forces Matt back into a world he believed was firmly in his rearview mirror. Unfortunately for him, the field has changed while he was away. The methods, technology, and people operating in that space are no longer familiar, meaning he will have to catch up quickly if he hopes to find his daughter. Behind the scenes, the producing team includes Jake Bongiovi and Robert Brown through PCMA Productions. Joe Hipps and Patrick McDonald are executive producing for Cut To, while KC Wenson joins the project on behalf of Bravo Axolotl. At the moment, however, details remain fairly limited. Netflix has not announced who else will join Brown and Harbour in the cast. There is also no production timetable yet, so cameras have not officially started rolling. Even the title remains under wraps for now.

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