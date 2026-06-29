‘From’ Season 4 Ending Explained: Finale leaves town more vulnerable as several favorites bid adieu in dramatic twist

Several characters bid adieu in the exhilarating 'From' finale, titled 'If a Tree Falls in the Forest...'

'From' recently aired its explosive season four finale. Episode 10, titled 'If a Tree Falls in the Forest...' had several deaths as expected, and the stakes have never been so high. The episode picked up after civilians finally took the call to confront the creatures controlling their lives until now. It all kicks off with Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and Jade (David Alpay) crawling underground to remove the children's bones, which they believe are keeping the town in a supernatural loop. This act leaves the chamber unprotected, as the group had to uproot the bottle tree to access the bones. In a surprising turn of events, an eclipse plunges the town into darkness, and the pair finds themselves in much danger.

Still of Jade (David Alpay) in 'From' (Image Source: MGM+ | Chris Reardon)

The eclipse allows the creatures to attack the residents around the tree as well as disrupt Tabitha and Jade's escape plans. Jade decides to sacrifice himself and pushes Tabitha to go with the collected bones using a ladder. However, the situation turns more dire when the ladder breaks due to Sophia's (Julia Doyle) meddling. They run deeper into the tunnels as the monsters are on their heels. They find themselves with nowhere else to go after reaching a barred opening. As monsters close in, they make one last desperate attempt at survival and use the "'poor man's Morse code' radio" to contact Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), who arrived accompanied by Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) and Ellis (Corteon Moore). However, the danger is still not averted, as monsters continue to chase them. As the monsters get too close for comfort, Fatima decides to unveil her abilities. She morphs into one of them, and as she screeches on them, the heroes run away to "safety."

Still of Jade (David Alpay) and Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) in 'From' (Image Source: MGM+ | Chris Reardon)

Sophia a.k.a. the Man in the Yellow Suit (Douglas E. Hughes) takes Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) out of the picture. Elgin, who has a crush on her, finds an old photo of her. He excitedly shows it to her, and Sophia confesses that it is indeed hers. Sophia reveals her true nature to him and states that she can only inhabit the bodies of people who died in this town. The Man in Yellow offers Elgin a proposition. She asks him to join her side as "we are getting close to the end" and "it gets very messy at the end." Elgin refuses and instead starts praying, knowing what is coming. Sophia squeezes his hands, making him bleed until he is dead. Sophia instructs Clara (Katerina Bakolias) to get rid of the body.

The moment Fatima turned into a monster so they could get away and be safe… 😭

Ellis’ face 💔



Tbh I almost cried. Fatima suffered so much, only to become a monster after all that pain. Can’t wait for S5😔#FROM #FROMily https://t.co/dqnMA6Zduh pic.twitter.com/EtpbycwoYs — Myke (@Mykethogan) June 28, 2026

Marielle (Kaelen Ohm) also breathes her last while protecting Fatima from Smiley (Jamie McGuire). It is during this encounter in the clinic that Fatima's true nature as a monster becomes evident. In a heartbreaking scene, Henry (Robert Joy) attempts to kill his own son Victor (Scott McCord), to free himself from the town that he considers to be unreal. Ethan (Simon Webster) saves Victor right in the knick of time, leaving the son shocked at the extent to which his father can go to escape. The enthralling installment ends with Sophia coming face-to-face with Boy in White (Vox Smith). Despite having removed all talismans, Boy in White tells her, "You are going to lose this time." Sophia, undeterred, replies, "I guess we'll see." The town is no longer protected by talismans, which means the upcoming war will be the most brutal the show has ever witnessed. The show has already been renewed for a fifth and last season, which will stream on MGM+ in 2027.