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Is the Bottle Tree in 'From' Season 4 real? Episode 9's ritual twist explained before finale

'From' Season 4 episode 9 turns the Bottle Tree into Fromville’s biggest risk as Tabitha and Jade head into the tunnels.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Victor stands near the Bottle Tree as he tries to stop Boyd’s plan in 'From' Season 4 (Cover Image Source: MGM+)
Victor stands near the Bottle Tree as he tries to stop Boyd’s plan in 'From' Season 4 (Cover Image Source: MGM+)

This story contains spoilers for 'From' Season 4 episode 9.

'From' Season 4 episode 9, titled 'The Calm Before,' puts the Bottle Tree at the center of the town’s latest escape plan. So, is the Bottle Tree real? Yes. In the world of the MGM+ horror series, the Bottle Tree is a real object that characters can encounter and interact with, though its supernatural nature and true purpose remain mysterious. Episode 9 suggests that it is tied to the ritual involving the dead children, Tabitha Matthews and Jade Herrera, but the show has not confirmed that destroying it will help everyone escape. That is what makes the twist more complicated. 

Jade and Kenny watch as Boyd checks the radio equipment before the tunnel plan in 'From' Season 4 (Image Source: MGM+)
Jade and Kenny watch as Boyd checks the radio equipment before the tunnel plan in 'From' Season 4 (Image Source: MGM+)

Boyd Stevens and the other residents believe that ripping the Bottle Tree out by the roots could create a way out of the tunnels once Tabitha and Jade recover the children’s bones. However, Victor Kavanaugh gets a warning from the Boy in White, who tells him that the tree is important and must not be taken down. The episode, therefore, leaves viewers with two possible answers: the tree may be part of the way out, or it may be one part of a ritual that cannot be changed without consequences. The plan begins after Jade believes he has found a way to help the trapped residents of Fromville. 

Victor tries to stop Boyd and the others from uprooting the Bottle Tree in 'From' Season 4 (Image Source: MGM+)
Victor tries to stop Boyd and the others from uprooting the Bottle Tree in 'From' Season 4 (Image Source: MGM+)

As seen in earlier episodes of 'From' Season 4, the residents have been getting closer to answers about the town, the monsters, and the repeated cycle that keeps people trapped. Jade’s tunnel plan depends on a group going underground to dig up the bones, while another group waits above ground near the Bottle Tree. The residents believe the tree could serve as their exit point once the underground work is complete. Tabitha changes the plan after seeing the dead children pointing at her. She tells Boyd that only she and Jade should enter the tunnels. She also points to a talisman and its two figures, reading it as a sign that she and Jade are the two people meant to complete this part of the ritual. 

Tabitha talks to Ethan as Donna watches from the porch in 'From' Season 4 (Image Source: MGM+)
Tabitha talks to Ethan as Donna watches from the porch in 'From' Season 4 (Image Source: MGM+)

This matters because Season 4 has repeatedly linked Tabitha and Jade to the town’s past, and the season continues to explore Jade and Tabitha’s connection to the town. The strongest clue comes from Sophia, who appears to be the Man in Yellow taking another form. She then tells Clara that the town is built on ritual and that the way something is done matters as much as the result. That line explains why the Bottle Tree may be dangerous to remove at the wrong time. If Tabitha and Jade are right about being the only two people who should go into the tunnels, then Boyd’s backup plan could still fail if the tree is handled incorrectly. 

Jade and Tabitha search near the Bottle Tree in 'From' Season 4 (Image Source: MGM+)
Jade and Tabitha search near the Bottle Tree in 'From' Season 4 (Image Source: MGM+)

Sophia’s reaction also supports this reading. She does not seem pleased when she learns that only Tabitha and Jade are going underground. That suggests the change in plan may have brought them closer to the correct ritual. At the same time, Clara had already made a deal with the Man in Yellow, and Sophia later called on her to help carry out his plan, cut the rope ladder and use her blood as part of a plan that appears to be harming Fatima. Her panic does not mean the town is safe. It only means Tabitha and Jade may have done something the Man in Yellow did not want. Victor’s warning adds another problem. He tries to stop Boyd after the Boy in White tells him not to destroy the Bottle Tree. Boyd does not listen because the town has already committed to the plan, and Victor is restrained before he can interfere further. This makes the tree one of the biggest questions heading into the finale. The Boy in White may be warning Victor because the tree is needed for the ritual, or because removing it could open the way to something worse. 

Sophia reveals her black eyes to Clara in 'From' Season 4 (Image Source: MGM+)
Sophia reveals her black eyes to Clara in 'From' Season 4 (Image Source: MGM+)

The ending of Episode 9 does not give a final answer. Tabitha and Jade enter the tunnels, put up a plastic barrier with a talisman attached, and begin digging. They find the children’s bones, but the monsters wake up before they can leave. One of the creatures approaches them as the episode ends, turning the Bottle Tree plan into a cliffhanger. As for whether the Bottle Tree is actually the way out, Episode 9 keeps that answer open. The tree is real within the show’s mythology, and it clearly matters to the ritual around the children’s bones. What remains unclear is whether taking it down will complete the ritual or damage it. With the rope ladder sabotaged, Elgin possibly in danger from Sophia, and the monsters awake in the tunnels, the season finale now has to answer whether the residents found the right path or walked into another trap. 'From' is streaming on MGM+ in the US.

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