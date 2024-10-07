Tom Selleck vs 'Blue Bloods': Inside the explosive feud that destroyed a hit TV show's legacy

Tom Selleck's 14-year assosiation with the producers of CBS's 'Blue Bloods' doesn't conclude on a good note

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Tom Selleck, widely recognized for his role as NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods', isn't pleased with the show's conclusion. The show that dominated the ratings came to an abrupt end with Season 14, leaving the cast and crew in a state of shock and frustration.

"We were shooting for hours and all of a sudden, they said ‘Well, that was the last shot," Selleck told TV Insider how they were asked to pack up for good while filming a "family dinner" scene, which, coincidentally, was also the first scene he shot 15 years ago. The Hollywood veteran is struggling to come to terms with the end of a show to which he dedicated 14 years of his life.

Here's why non-renewal of 'Blue Bloods' has upset Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck in 'Blue Bloods' (@cbs)

While every show must eventually come to an end, no matter how wholesome the journey is for the audience, cast, and crew, what upsets Selleck is CBS's decision to cancel the series despite its impressive ratings and potential for future seasons.

A staple of CBS’s Friday night lineup, it was last season’s most-watched primetime show on the night and ranked as the third most-watched drama on broadcast TV, drawing 9.54 million viewers, as per a November 2023 report by Deadline. It is also reportedly among the top 10 most-watched series on Paramount+ by minutes viewed and ranks as a top channel on Pluto TV. Since its 2010 debut in 2010, 'Blue Bloods' has consistently dominated its Friday 10 PM slot.

"I'm kind of frustrated. I haven't wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful," Selleck told TV Insider days before the premiere of the last eight episodes of 'Blue Bloods' Season 14. "My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out,” he further explained.

Why was 'Blue Bloods' canceled?

Tom Selleck and Esai Morales in 'Blue Bloods' (@cbs)

'Blue Bloods' Season 14 was only made possible after a series of challenging negotiations with CBS, which included demands for significant budget cuts—"25% for above-the-line talent, including actors", reported Deadline. To keep the show running and prevent hundreds of crew members from losing their jobs, the cast and producers agreed to take a pay cut, securing a 14th season for the series. However, the renewal came with an assumption that this season would be the last.

After the conclusion of the WGA strike in September 2023, the writers started to drive Season 14's storyline toward a conclusion, according to Deadline report. The release of 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 was split into two parts. The first ten episodes aired between February 16 to May 17. CBS will air new episodes of the remaining eight starting on Friday, October 18.