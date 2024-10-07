'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown's biological father shares eerie similarities with Kody Brown

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown was nine years old when her father divorced her mother, Alice Sullivan

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: 'Sister Wives' Season 19 star Robyn Brown's biological father, Robert Marck, has never been involved in her life. The reality star was just nine years old when he divorced her mother, Alice Sullivan. While her mother remarried Paul Sullivan, who played a fatherly role and even attended Robyn's wedding to Kody Brown, she still felt the void left by her biological dad.

Robyn tried to seek answers from his father for his absence in her life but he responded with lame excuses. Despite having a supportive stepdad, Robyn longed for her father's presence and found it hard to watch Kody replicate that distance with his own children. The TLC show viewers have definitely noted striking similarities between Robyn's biological father and Kody, as both men were absent from their children's lives and failed to take accountability for their actions. Kody, like Robyn's father, has chosen to distance himself from his kids in favor of another relationship, leaving a void that echoes Robyn's own experiences.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown's father was not involved in her life (@tlc)

Robyn Brown pushes Kody Brown to make amend with his kids

'Sister Wives' Season 19 star Robyn Brown doesn't want her husband, Kody Brown, to do with his kids what her stepdad did to her. She urges him to mend his fractured relationship with his children, encouraging him to reach out and reconnect with them.

She longed for him to embrace the chance for reconciliation, but his unyielding attitude left her frustrated and concerned. Despite her encouragement and hopes for a brighter family dynamic, Kody’s reluctance to mend his relationship with his kids only deepened the rift, making Robyn question whether he truly understood the importance of these bonds.

Robyn Brown pushes Kody Brown to make amends with his children (@tlc)

Robyn Brown's children have a strained relationship with their biological father

Robert Marck and Kody Brown aren’t the only fathers to step away from their children. Robyn Brown’s childhood experiences echo in the lives of her own children. Her ex-husband, David Jessop, relinquished his parental rights to Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna following their divorce, leaving them without any contact.

In a poignant twist, Kody stepped in to adopt Robyn's children, providing them with the father figure they desperately needed. While Robyn hoped for a different outcome for her kids, the parallels between her past and their present weigh heavily on her heart, driving her desire for Kody to forge a meaningful connection with them.

Kody Brown has adopted Robyn Brown's children (@tlc)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on Sundays on TLC at 10 PM ET