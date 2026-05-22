MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Why is 'Law & Order' and its spinoff not airing tonight— here’s what NBC will show instead

Fans expecting to see their favorite police procedural series, 'Law & Order,' will have to wait a bit due to this major change from NBC.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 22 MINUTES AGO
(L) Still from 'Law & Order' (R) Still from 'Law & Order: SVU' (Cover Image Credit: @nbclawandorder | Instagram)
(L) Still from 'Law & Order' (R) Still from 'Law & Order: SVU' (Cover Image Credit: @nbclawandorder | Instagram)

Fans of ‘Law & Order’ are accustomed to tuning in for new episodes every Thursday on NBC, but tonight brings an unexpected disappointment. Both 'Law & Order' and 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' are shifting into NBC’s summer rerun schedule from its fresh primetime lineup this week. Both series have officially wrapped their respective seasons, moving into the network's traditional summer rerun block. According to NBC Insider, the network will air reruns of both shows on May 21 instead of fresh episodes. At 8:00 p.m. ET, fans will get to see 'Law & Order' Season 25, Episode 6, 'Brotherly Love.' It will be followed by a rerun of 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27, Episode 6, 'Under the Influence' at 9:00 p.m. ET.

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ still featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @therealmariskahargitay)
‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ still featuring cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @therealmariskahargitay)

Created by Dick Wolf, the 'Law & Order' franchise has been one of the longest-running procedural fixtures on television, spanning more than three decades on NBC. The show premiered in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons until 2010. After an 11-year break, Season 21 revived the flagship series, featuring a mix of returning original cast members and exciting new faces. The current season stars Maura Tierney, Tony Goldwyn, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, David Ajala, and Connie Shi in lead roles.

A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)
A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)

The massive success of this series gave birth to a sprawling franchise with multiple spin-offs, the first being 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' in 1999. Since 'Law & Order: SVU' has run continuously, it has surpassed the parent series as the longest-running live-action scripted drama in primetime history. Mariska Hargitay leads the cast of 'SVU' as Captain Olivia Benson, alongside regular cast members Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Kevin Kane, Aimé Donna Kelly, Corey Cott, and Kelli Giddish. Season 27 also featured cameos from Elliot Stabler, Donald Cragen, Brian Cassidy, and Joe Velasco.

A screengrab of Ice-T from 'Law & Order: SVU'. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @LawAndOrderNBC)
Ice-T as Fin Tutuola in 'Law & Order: SVU'. (Image Source: NBC)

NBC has officially confirmed that both series will continue for another season, with several major cast members already locked in to return. That includes fan-favorite detective Fin Tutuola of the 16th Precinct, played by Ice-T, whose future on 'SVU' was officially confirmed earlier this week. Looking ahead, showrunner Michele Fazekas recently told TV Line, "I think we'll have Ice-T more," reassuring fans that the franchise is keeping its core team intact. Until new episodes return to NBC later this year, fans can stream all previous seasons on Peacock.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Dutton Ranch’: Episode 3's first look image teases a connection between Beulah Jackson and Everett McKinney
FALLOUT (2024)

‘Dutton Ranch’: Episode 3's first look image teases a connection between Beulah Jackson and Everett McKinney

‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 3 teases fallout from Rip’s actions and hints at a mysterious connection between Beulah and Everett.
1 hour ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ on May 21? Chris D’Angelo faced another tense challenge in the final round
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ on May 21? Chris D’Angelo faced another tense challenge in the final round

Chris D’Angelo returned after ending Tristan Williams’ streak and faced a tense Final Jeopardy battle on May 21’s ‘Jeopardy!’
2 hours ago
‘Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage’ Season 2 finale twist sets the stage for messy dynamics in Season 3
TV

‘Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage’ Season 2 finale twist sets the stage for messy dynamics in Season 3

At the end of the Season 2 finale, Georgie gives Mary an ultimatum, but it backfires
8 hours ago
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 new character posters and slogans reveal massive details about the plot
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 new character posters and slogans reveal massive details about the plot

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3's new character posters hide dark clues about war, betrayal, and revenge
8 hours ago
'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' welcomes iconic final guest after 'Deadpool' star's surprise cameo
TV

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' welcomes iconic final guest after 'Deadpool' star's surprise cameo

Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' came to an incredible end after 11 long years at the Ed Sullivan Theater
9 hours ago
Stephen Colbert bids emotional farewell during final ‘Late Show’ monologue: 'Thanks for being here'
TV

Stephen Colbert bids emotional farewell during final ‘Late Show’ monologue: 'Thanks for being here'

The CBS show has been running for 33 years, and it originally featured David Letterman as the host
10 hours ago
HBO’s ‘Task’ reveals Mark Ruffalo's new FBI team as ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Yellowstone’ actors join Season 2
YELLOWSTONE

HBO’s ‘Task’ reveals Mark Ruffalo's new FBI team as ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Yellowstone’ actors join Season 2

‘Task’ Season 2 is bringing in a new group of agents as Tom Brandis returns to lead another dangerous FBI operation
10 hours ago
Who was Phyllis Gilliam? Inside the ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 2 finale tribute
TV

Who was Phyllis Gilliam? Inside the ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 2 finale tribute

A touching tribute card during the ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 2 finale left viewers curious about Phyllis Gilliam
12 hours ago
'NCIS' EP reveals surprising update on Leon Vance's future after devastating exit: 'There's a strong...'
NCIS

'NCIS' EP reveals surprising update on Leon Vance's future after devastating exit: 'There's a strong...'

Following the 'NCIS' Season 23 finale, showrunner Steven D. Binder reveals how the series plans to fill the director's empty chair
20 hours ago
‘Emily in Paris’: Netflix shares bittersweet news for Lily Collins’ hit drama before Season 6
TV

‘Emily in Paris’: Netflix shares bittersweet news for Lily Collins’ hit drama before Season 6

As filming kicks off in Greece, Netflix shared a video of Lily Collin making a major announcement about the upcoming Season 6.
22 hours ago